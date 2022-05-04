Man Finds Out Kids Aren't His After 18-Years of Marriage

Lincoln Report

Infidelity is one of the most difficult challenges a relationship can face. If you suspect that your partner may be cheating, it can cause immense feelings of doubt, insecurity, and betrayal. And, as you're about to read, it is understandable to want to seek answers.

Sander Sammy

Rebecca Flood of Newsweek reports that a father uncovers a shocking revelation after learning that the children are not his.

The author begins his narrative by explaining that he and his wife have known each other for more than two decades.

He writes:

Kelly and I met each other as coworkers at a job right out of college. We both were very ambitious, so after working for a couple of years, we decided to start our own business. We fell in love, and a year after starting out business, we got married.

They have been married for 18 years, and together they have a set of 17-year-old twins, a boy, and a girl.

Earlier this week, the author learned that he was not the true biological father after undergoing an ancestry (DNA) test.

Reflecting on their first few months of marriage, the newlyweds had a disagreement over their business. As a result, they temporarily separated but reconciled after a few weeks.

In retrospect, the author noted that they were "inseparable" following that initial dispute:

Kelly got pregnant around that time. We’ve been through thick and thin; our business has been through several hardships but we weathered them together. We were always there for each other; we could always depend on each other. I loved her so much. She was a part of me and I couldn’t even imagine a life without her.

The author explains that he had given his wife absolute trust until the moment when he discovered her infidelity.

He explains:

She told me that during the time we had that fight at the start of our marriage, she got drunk one night and slept with a random guy, and that she has not cheated on me since.

In addition, he described her grief and the way she has been constantly crying and apologizing to him since the DNA test was conducted.

Without a doubt, he feels betrayed and disoriented as a consequence of this incident.

He writes:

I don’t know what I’m even doing anymore – the last two days have been a blur. I feel like a zombie, completely unable to feel or process anything. I don’t intend to abandon my kids – I might not be their father, but I’m still their dad and I love them dearly.

Currently, he is living in a motel to calm down and sort things out. Furthermore, he wonders if he will ever be able to move forward and return to being the same person he once was.

Recovering from Infidelity

For many couples who have been affected by infidelity, asking for forgiveness and trying to mend the relationship is not as simple as it may seem.

Although an unfaithful partner may express contrition almost immediately after the betrayal is discovered, this does not necessarily mean that they understand what they have done or how much pain they have caused their partner.

In fact, many partners who have been fully betrayed find that their anger and resentment linger until they are sure that the transgressor has taken the time to reflect on and empathize with the harm they have caused. Only then will these partners be able to open their hearts again and begin working towards reconciliation with a partner who truly understands how much pain they feel.

Ultimately, whether or not a couple has a chance at survival depends heavily on whether both partners are willing to listen, learn, and change together over time.

What are your thoughts?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!

