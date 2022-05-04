A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.

For those with a more urban aesthetic, the cosmopolitan cities of Detroit and Grand Rapids are buzzing with energy and activity, while smaller towns feature all sorts of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered.

So no matter what your passions may be, there is truly something for everyone here in the Great Lakes State. From the mighty Mackinac Bridge to pristine beaches along Lake Superior to bustling corner cafes – it's all here in Michigan!

So come explore 3 of the best places in Michigan for yourself! You won't be disappointed.

Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is a unique travel destination that captures the imagination of travelers with its old-world charm. With its horse-drawn carriages and winding Victorian streets, the island is like a portal to another time. Its historical character is further enhanced by the fact that Mackinac Island has been car-free since 1898, which means that visitors can only reach the island by boat or plane.

Whether touring its many historic sites, indulging in some world-famous fudge, or exploring the state park that takes up over 80% of the island, there is no shortage of things to see and do here. However, it should be noted that many Mackinac Island attractions are closed during the winter months, so those looking for year-round excitement might want to consider other travel options. Nevertheless, for those who want to experience a different kind of travel adventure, Mackinac Island offers an enchanting glimpse into a bygone era.

Saugatuck

Nestled on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Saugatuck is a charming summertime destination that attracts locals and tourists alike. Whether you're looking to relax on the beach or explore the great outdoors, Saugatuck has plenty of options to choose from. Just a short walk from town, you'll find Oval Beach and Saugatuck Dunes State Park, two popular spots for sunbathing or swimming. If you'd rather stay on land, then why not take a boat ride on the tranquil waters of Lake Michigan?

With so many things to do in Saugatuck, it's no wonder that this idyllic town has become such a popular tourist attraction. Whether you're browsing through one of its eclectic shops or enjoying late-night drinks at one of its bustling bars and cafes, there's always something new to see and experience here. So if you're looking for an unforgettable summer vacation, be sure to make time to visit beautiful Saugatuck!

Grand Rapids

There's no doubt that Grand Rapids is a cultural gem, with its rich history, vibrant art scene, and beautiful parks. But what really draws people to this charming Midwestern city is its incredible selection of beer. With more than 80 different craft breweries in the area, Grand Rapids has earned the nickname Beer City USA. From guided tours of local breweries to tastings of hard-to-find brews, there is always something new and exciting to explore when it comes to beer in this bustling metropolis.

Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or simply enjoy a good pint after a long day, Grand Rapids will not disappoint. So if you're looking for a refreshing getaway with plenty of taste and variety, look no further than the endless taps and endless enthusiasm of Beer City USA: Grand Rapids!

What's your take on the best Michigan vacation spots?

Feel free to share your knowledge and comments below!