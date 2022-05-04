Food Prices Continue to Skyrocket as Food Shortages Reach Record Highs

Lincoln Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46WNnu_0fSlUHko00
Joshua Rawson-Harris

According to Katabella Roberts of The Epoch Times, food shortages are a serious problem around the world, and they have reached a record high in recent months.

S&P Global reported that April's food scarcity levels were the highest ever recorded by the global hunger index. The main cause of this dramatic increase is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Without an end to this conflict, it is likely that food shortages will continue to be a major issue.

According to Usamah Bhatti, an S&P Global Economist:

Supply shortages surged in April to reach a joint-record level as the war in Ukraine continued to hit global food exports.

Based on the latest survey data, it appears that manufacturers around the world have been struggling with rising costs and supply shortages. According to the Global Supply Shortages Index, the current level of shortages is slightly below its previous high in March but still remains much higher than typical levels. This suggests that many manufacturers continue to be faced with challenges related to cost and availability of key supplies.

Bhatti also noted:

Transport capacity remains the most severely affected, with reports of a lack of logistical capacity nearly 32 times above the normal level, as vessel shortages and port congestion continue to disrupt the supply of materials. At the same time, while price pressures eased, firms reported that freight costs were rising at 11 times the normal speed.

What's your take on the rising costs of food?

Do you think it is imperative that we find more sustainable ways to produce food at scale so that we do not rely as heavily on imports from other countries in times of crisis?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Inflation# Food Prices# Family# Food Shortages

Comments / 105

Published by

The Lincoln Report is a source for trending news and guides on the latest happenings nationwide.

Miami, FL
3796 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Connecticut State

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Connecticut

While it's true that Connecticut doesn't get the same level of tourism as some of its neighbors, that doesn't mean there's nothing to see and do there. In fact, the state has a lot to offer visitors, especially those who are looking to get away from the crowds.

Read full story
4 comments

Man Finds Out Kids Aren't His After 18-Years of Marriage

Infidelity is one of the most difficult challenges a relationship can face. If you suspect that your partner may be cheating, it can cause immense feelings of doubt, insecurity, and betrayal. And, as you're about to read, it is understandable to want to seek answers.

Read full story
249 comments

Family Snubs Man Who Marries His Late Brother’s Fiancée

The pain and heartache that accompany the loss of a loved one are some of the most difficult emotions to navigate. And while losing someone is undeniably tragic, it is also a natural part of our existence and something that we must all eventually come face to face with.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Florida Is the Most Expensive State in the U.S.

Rents and home prices are soaring at their fastest rate in years, making it harder for millions of working and middle-class families to get by. According to Irina Ivanova of CBS News, the pandemic has led to a shocking bout of inflation, as demand for housing has outstripped supply. This has been especially hard on low-income families who are being forced to spend a greater percentage of their income on housing.

Read full story
104 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania School Board Issues Apology for High School Drag Show

According to Brody Levesque of the Los Angeles Blade, the Hempfield School District administration released a public statement of apology after photos and videos of a drag show sponsored by the Hempfield High School Gay Sexuality Alliance Club were leaked online.

Read full story
88 comments

Mom Refuses to Look at Daughter After She Gets a Haircut

For some, the idea of chopping off their long locks is liberating, while others can't bear the thought of losing even an inch. In either case, the decision to get a haircut is usually fairly straightforward. But for one little girl, the choice was a bit more complicated.

Read full story
84 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Governor Candidate Wants to ‘Make Alabama Grateful Again’

According to Mike Cason of AL News, Donald Trent Jones stands out from the rest of Alabama's Republican candidates for governor because of his unconventional appearance and his values.

Read full story
38 comments
Utah State

Utah Company Says 'No' to Employees' Tips for Being Late

As you're about to read, when a business wants to increase productivity and efficiency, it sometimes uses questionable methods to do so. When a business faces the challenge of boosting productivity and efficiency, it may resort to questionable means of achieving these objectives.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman Refuses to Accept Her Ex-husband’s Child as Her Own

A child born as a result of an extramarital affair is called an "affair baby." Typically, the affair is not publicized and the child is raised by the married parents. While some affair babies grow up in happy, healthy environments, others may experience challenges as they feel like they are a secret or do not quite fit in with their families. In some cases, the affair may be revealed and the child may have to cope with the repercussions.

Read full story
177 comments

Daughter Says 'No' to Paying Her Dad's Hospital Bills

The title "daddy's little girl" means that you are his most precious possession. There is nothing he cherishes more than you. Nevertheless, as you will soon discover, being dad's favorite isn't always a permanent situation.

Read full story
178 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Teacher Suing Pupil for 'Racist' Act

Michelle Wolf from WAVY-TV reports that a Black classroom instructor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a white 10th-grade pupil who has been found leaving bananas at the entrance of his class door for several months.

Read full story
46 comments
Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania 'Witch' Faces Felony Charges

According to Bill Shannon of ABC27, Pennsylvania State Police say a grandma allegedly threatened a police officer with white witchcraft if he did not withdraw her grandson's marijuana possession case.

Read full story
178 comments
Georgia State

Georgia Approves a Transgender Sports Bill

According to CBS46's Patrick Quinn, Georgia lawmakers enacted a number of bills and tackled several of the most divisive issues on Tuesday morning, including transgender athletes.

Read full story
12 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Republicans Push to End Age Restrictions on Marriage

According to Gerald Harris from WKRN, the Tennessee state legislature is currently considering a bill to create a common-law union for "one man" and "one woman." Tennessee Capitol Building as viewed from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville.Brandon Hooper.

Read full story
86 comments

Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published. There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:

Read full story
26 comments

Woman Gets Up at 3:30 A.M. to Make Lunches for Her Husband’s Co-workers

Is there a limit to what women are expected to do for their husbands?. Marital unions are complex because they are the result of the fusion of two different people with different needs, wants, and goals. Both parties must communicate and understand these differences in order for the marriage to succeed.

Read full story
64 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy