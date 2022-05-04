Food Prices Continue to Skyrocket as Food Shortages Reach Record Highs

According to Katabella Roberts of The Epoch Times, food shortages are a serious problem around the world, and they have reached a record high in recent months.

S&P Global reported that April's food scarcity levels were the highest ever recorded by the global hunger index. The main cause of this dramatic increase is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Without an end to this conflict, it is likely that food shortages will continue to be a major issue.

According to Usamah Bhatti, an S&P Global Economist:

Supply shortages surged in April to reach a joint-record level as the war in Ukraine continued to hit global food exports.

Based on the latest survey data, it appears that manufacturers around the world have been struggling with rising costs and supply shortages. According to the Global Supply Shortages Index, the current level of shortages is slightly below its previous high in March but still remains much higher than typical levels. This suggests that many manufacturers continue to be faced with challenges related to cost and availability of key supplies.

Bhatti also noted:

Transport capacity remains the most severely affected, with reports of a lack of logistical capacity nearly 32 times above the normal level, as vessel shortages and port congestion continue to disrupt the supply of materials. At the same time, while price pressures eased, firms reported that freight costs were rising at 11 times the normal speed.

What's your take on the rising costs of food?

Do you think it is imperative that we find more sustainable ways to produce food at scale so that we do not rely as heavily on imports from other countries in times of crisis?

Please feel free to leave your comments and opinions. And don't forget to share this article with your friends and family too!