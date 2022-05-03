Family Snubs Man Who Marries His Late Brother’s Fiancée

The pain and heartache that accompany the loss of a loved one are some of the most difficult emotions to navigate. And while losing someone is undeniably tragic, it is also a natural part of our existence and something that we must all eventually come face to face with.

While the sadness and anguish are devastating, there is also something incredibly powerful about coming together in such a difficult time.

And, as you're about to read, we all process loss in different ways, and our reactions vary depending on the circumstances of the passing, how close we were to the person who died, and other factors.

What happened?

According to Taylor McCloud of Newsweek, a man revealed that he was devastated when his brother passed away a few years ago. Eventually, the tug of home became too strong to resist. Wanting to be closer to the people who loved him most, he decided to move back to his hometown.

On returning home, the author reported speaking with his late brother's fiancée at a friend's party. Their relationship began as friends before they realized there was more to it than just friendship. As time passed, they decided to begin dating but did not tell anyone.

The man wrote:

Months later, we realized we liked each other more than just friends but neither of us told anyone about our relationship. Not until [six] months later when the relationship was serious. Of course, my family was against it. My mom especially didn't want to talk to either of us for a while.

Moreover, after learning that the author's deceased brother's fiancée was expecting a child with him, things began to fall apart.

The man reports:

My sister was the most vicious. She started telling everyone we were sleeping together before my brother passed. It got so ugly, my mom told me she didn't have a son anymore for disrespecting my brother's memory.

Since then, the author and his wife haven't had any contact with either side of their family for several years due to brutal harassment from their families. It was only recently that the author's mother and sister decided to repair their relationship after their negative actions.

The author explains what happened next:

My wife and I talked it over. We decided that we would only consider if they not only apologized to my wife, but made a public announcement online and admit all the lies they made up about our 'affair.' My family is refusing because they're embarrassed and ashamed of what they did. But I haven't changed my mind.

What's your take?

Was the family too hard on the couple?

Or, did the man cross a line by marrying his late brother's fiancée?

Please feel free to write your comments and opinions. Also, be sure to share this article with your friends and family!