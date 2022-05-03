Florida Is the Most Expensive State in the U.S.

Rents and home prices are soaring at their fastest rate in years, making it harder for millions of working and middle-class families to get by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vg8kp_0fRWPjMj00
According to Irina Ivanova of CBS News, the pandemic has led to a shocking bout of inflation, as demand for housing has outstripped supply. This has been especially hard on low-income families who are being forced to spend a greater percentage of their income on housing.

In some cases, families are being forced to move into substandard housing or even become homeless.

The situation is only likely to get worse as the economy improves and more people are looking for homes. According to economic experts, the only way to solve this problem is to increase the supply of housing, which will require a concerted effort from the government and the private sector.

Rent Keeps Climbing

As anyone who's ever looked for an apartment in Florida knows, rents can be sky-high.

And now, thanks to a wave of people who moved to the state during the pandemic, rents are rising by double digits.

Florida's population grew more than any other state between 2020 and 2021: 300,000 people moved there. That's put a lot of pressure on the state's housing market, and rents are now rising at twice the national rate. So if you're looking for a place to live in Florida, be prepared to pay up.

For many Americans, the dream of homeownership has long been a reality. Buying a home not only provides shelter and security but also represents the fruits of hard work over the years. However, with housing prices in many areas skyrocketing, buying a home can seem out of reach for many people.

In particular, the city of Miami has topped Realtor.com's list of America's most expensive cities for renters. With rents averaging over $2,930 per month on par with major cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles and outstripping local incomes by double, it is clear that affordable housing in Miami is a serious challenge for many residents.

According to John Boyd, principal of the Boyd Company:

For migrating tech workers leaving San Francisco, New York, Chicago, being able to save thousands of dollars each year remains a compelling driver… to relocate. For deep-pocketed executives, they're sort of playing with house money because there are still bargains in Palm Beach county and Broward county and Miami-Dade, compared to the prices of the Bay Area. People are outbidding homes in Broward county and Palm Beach county by the millions of dollars. It's a routine occurrence.

What are your thoughts?

Are you benefitting from the surge in home prices?

Or, is renting or looking for a new home simply too expensive?

Feel free to write your comments and opinions.

