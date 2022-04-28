Utah Company Says 'No' to Employees' Tips for Being Late

As you're about to read, when a business wants to increase productivity and efficiency, it sometimes uses questionable methods to do so.

According to Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, one such example is the case of a Utah establishment that recently went viral after an employee posted a photo of a sign advertising strict new policies for dealing with late employees.

The controversial sign reads, "Late NO Tips," which not only threatens no tips for any employee who is more than 10 minutes late but also threatens zero tips on any days that an employee arrives late during their shift. Needless to say, this policy caused quite a stir among employees and readers alike, with many questioning its legality.

At first glance, it seems that such rigid rules would be in violation of basic labor laws pertaining to wages and meal breaks. After all, employees cannot legally be penalized or deprived of their right to receive tips or hourly wages without proper justification.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor:

An employer cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances; managers and supervisors also may not keep tips received by employees, including through tip pools;

An employer that pays the full minimum wage and takes no tip credit may allow employees who are not tipped employees (for example, cooks and dishwashers) to participate in the tip pool;

An employer that collects tips to facilitate a mandatory tip pool generally must fully redistribute the tips within the pay period; and,

Employers that do not take a tip credit, but collect employees’ tips to operate a mandatory tip pool, must maintain and preserve payroll or other records containing information on each employee who receive tips and the weekly or monthly amount reported by the employee, to the employer, of tips received.

What are your thoughts?

Upon closer examination of this situation, can you see any aspects of this case in which the business may have some legal ground to stand on?

For example, this policy specifically targets behavior related to arriving tardy for work. While arriving late may not seem like a big deal on its own, consistently showing up late can disrupt operations negatively.

