Utah Company Says 'No' to Employees' Tips for Being Late

Lincoln Report

As you're about to read, when a business wants to increase productivity and efficiency, it sometimes uses questionable methods to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmFzC_0fN0fQeR00
Sam Dan Truong

When a business faces the challenge of boosting productivity and efficiency, it may resort to questionable means of achieving these objectives.

According to Maria Azzurra Volpe of Newsweek, one such example is the case of a Utah establishment that recently went viral after an employee posted a photo of a sign advertising strict new policies for dealing with late employees.

The controversial sign reads, "Late NO Tips," which not only threatens no tips for any employee who is more than 10 minutes late but also threatens zero tips on any days that an employee arrives late during their shift. Needless to say, this policy caused quite a stir among employees and readers alike, with many questioning its legality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0cl3_0fN0fQeR00
Author's screenshot of image by Reddit's u/Admirable_Fig_2136

At first glance, it seems that such rigid rules would be in violation of basic labor laws pertaining to wages and meal breaks. After all, employees cannot legally be penalized or deprived of their right to receive tips or hourly wages without proper justification.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor:

  • An employer cannot keep employees’ tips under any circumstances; managers and supervisors also may not keep tips received by employees, including through tip pools;
  • An employer that pays the full minimum wage and takes no tip credit may allow employees who are not tipped employees (for example, cooks and dishwashers) to participate in the tip pool;
  • An employer that collects tips to facilitate a mandatory tip pool generally must fully redistribute the tips within the pay period; and,
  • Employers that do not take a tip credit, but collect employees’ tips to operate a mandatory tip pool, must maintain and preserve payroll or other records containing information on each employee who receive tips and the weekly or monthly amount reported by the employee, to the employer, of tips received.

What are your thoughts?

Upon closer examination of this situation, can you see any aspects of this case in which the business may have some legal ground to stand on?

For example, this policy specifically targets behavior related to arriving tardy for work. While arriving late may not seem like a big deal on its own, consistently showing up late can disrupt operations negatively.

Please let me know what you think in the comments? And be sure to share with your family and friends too!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Utah# Employment# Work# Money# Fair Pay

Comments / 19

Published by

The Lincoln Report is a source for trending news and guides on the latest happenings nationwide.

Miami, FL
2856 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Beaumont, TX

Couple in Their 90s Share Tips to Long-Term Marriage

In a country where the divorce rate is still hovering around 50%, it's refreshing to hear about a couple that has not only stayed together but is still madly in love after 72 years. What's even more impressive is that this couple is in their 90s!

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Residents May Qualify for $500 Monthly Payments

In recent years, there has been a growing movement in favor of guaranteed income programs. These programs provide stipends to low- or no-income individuals on a regular basis, with no strings attached.

Read full story
2 comments

Teacher Prefers to Fight in War Than Teach in America

Sgt. Justin Bullock has been through a lot in his career as a member of the U.S. military. From the demanding training regimen to the strict discipline of military life, he has had to face many challenges. However, as you're about to read, his biggest challenge came right here at home.

Read full story
4 comments

Mom Refuses to Treat Her Ex-husband’s Baby Like Her Own

A child born as a result of an extramarital affair is called an "affair baby." Typically, the affair is not publicized and the child is raised by the married parents. While some affair babies grow up in happy, healthy environments, others may experience challenges as they feel like they are a secret or do not quite fit in with their families. In some cases, the affair may be revealed and the child may have to cope with the repercussions.

Read full story
47 comments
New York City, NY

Apple Retail Workers Want $30 an Hour

There has been a growing movement in recent years to unionize technology workers. It has been driven by concerns over job insecurity, low wages, and long hours. The unionization process for Apple retail employees in New York City will begin this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Vermont State

Vermont Family Grows Their Own Food to Fight Inflation

As a result of rising inflation, American wallets are feeling the pinch. Here's how one family is dealing with it. Inflation refers to the increase in the general price level of goods and services. As a result, you can purchase fewer goods with the money in your pocket.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman Asked to Change Hairstyle for Wedding

The term bridezilla refers to a bride-to-be who is difficult to work with, unreasonable, and irrational. You are about to read about a bride who may have gone too far with her demands.

Read full story
12 comments
Pasadena, CA

Man Reports Taking Home Depot Drug Test to 'Not' Get Hired

The percentage of job seekers and employees who use marijuana has increased as legalization has spread. As you will read, a marijuana user took the test just to waste the time, and money, of a very popular American company.

Read full story
2 comments
Alabama State

Alabama Woman Finds Secret Apple AirTag on Her Vehicle

Tracking someone using technology is a form of secret surveillance. This can be done through GPS tracking, phone tracking, or other methods like the one you're about to read. Generally, stalking is defined as the willful, malicious, and repeated following or harassing of another person. The purpose is typically to make the victim feel scared, unsafe, or threatened.

Read full story

Daughter Says 'No' to Paying Her Dad's Hospital Bills

The title "daddy's little girl" means that you are his most precious possession. There is nothing he cherishes more than you. Nevertheless, as you will soon discover, being dad's favorite isn't always a permanent situation.

Read full story
122 comments
Florida State

Florida Meningococcal 'Outbreak' Confirmed by CDC

NBC's Elisha Fieldstadt reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to gay and bisexual men in Florida. The notice advises them to get vaccinated against meningococcal disease.

Read full story
California State

California Woman Wins $10 Million Lotto Jackpot by 'Mistake'

Luck is an event or action that seems to have no cause but is followed by a good outcome. Alternatively, it could be described as a "fluke" which is the case for what you are about to read.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Teacher Suing Pupil for 'Racist' Act

Michelle Wolf from WAVY-TV reports that a Black classroom instructor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a white 10th-grade pupil who has been found leaving bananas at the entrance of his class door for several months.

Read full story
46 comments
Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania 'Witch' Faces Felony Charges

According to Bill Shannon of ABC27, Pennsylvania State Police say a grandma allegedly threatened a police officer with white witchcraft if he did not withdraw her grandson's marijuana possession case.

Read full story
179 comments

Classic 80s 'Sixteen Candles' Movie Rebooted

According to Deadline, Selena Gomez is set to give John Hughes' iconic 1984 teen romantic comedy, Sixteen Candles, a reimagining. Selena Gomez is creating a television program based on the film Sixteen Candles (a story about a teenager whose entire clan overlooks her sixteenth birthday as part of the preparations for her sister's marriage) as a tale about modern Latina girls.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Biden's $3.9 Billion Airplane Is Two Years Behind Schedule

According to a DOD (Department of Defense) representative, a number of issues such as the pandemic and supply shortages have led to the delay. The plane that carries the president, Air Force One, will be delayed by two years, according to reports. This is due to factory closures and other issues. Initial plans called for delivery by the end of 2024, but delays are expected to last for an additional 24 months.

Read full story
8 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Will Smith Gets 10 Year Ban From Oscars

According to Sarah Whitten from CNBC, Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars Gala, including other Academy events, for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, based in Beverly Hills, California, the 94th Academy Awards were "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Read full story
6 comments
Coppell, TX

Chili’s Worker Says the Company Is ‘Stealing’ From Its Customers

According to CNBC, on average, CEOs of large companies earn $1.3 million more than their employees. Apparently, one server at a popular restaurant chain has had enough. Chile's Grill & Bar is owned by Brinker International, Inc., headquartered in Coppell, Texas. The company also operates Maggiano's Little Italy and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Read full story
54 comments
Vermont State

Republican Signs Law Permitting Transgender People to Change Birth Certificates in Vermont

Jack Thurston of NECN reports that Vermont Governor Phil Scott has enacted into legislation a law that permits individuals to modify their birth certificates to indicate their gender preference.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy