Teacher Prefers to Fight in War Than Teach in America

Sgt. Justin Bullock has been through a lot in his career as a member of the U.S. military. From the demanding training regimen to the strict discipline of military life, he has had to face many challenges.



According to Nick Reagan and Debra Dolan of 1011 Now, Justin Bullock had always wanted to be a teacher. It was a profession that he respected and one that he felt he could make a difference in. So, when he was offered a teaching position at Liberty Hill Academy, he jumped at the chance. However, Bullock quickly discovered that the reality of being a teacher was far different from his idealized image.

Bullock was struck multiple times in the head last month while clearing up a fight between two classmates.

The next day, he was brought to the hospital for a brain scan. The results showed that he had suffered a neck injury and was in the process of recovering from a concussion. It was also clear that he would need to take some time to rest and recover before returning to his normal activities. In the meantime, he would be monitored for any further changes or complications.

I have a lot of trauma now. By that Saturday, I was having major anxiety just like rethinking everything because I was also beaten in the back of my head in February 2021 by a student, I was also sexually harassed by a student who was also putting his hands on me. It took the school two and a half months to get him out of my classroom.

In addition to any physical scars he bore, Bullock also suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This was not surprising, given what he had been through.

This was not the first violent occurrence at the school

The North Charleston Police Department was dispatched to the campus 14 times just in March.

Additionally, an incident of violence between pupils was broken up by a number of teachers last Friday, according to the Charleston County School District.

Bullock stated that if forced to choose between school and military duty, he would prefer deployment.

Iraq a million times over. Because at least I know that my chain of command has my back.

