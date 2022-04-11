Virginia Teacher Suing Pupil for 'Racist' Act

Michelle Wolf from WAVY-TV reports that a Black classroom instructor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a white 10th-grade pupil who has been found leaving bananas at the entrance of his class door for several months.

What happened?

Joel Mungo, who has taught history at Menchville High School for 21 years, noted that a banana began appearing beside his class door in October 2021.

According to Mungo, it occurred six times and that did it for him.

Mungo said that after he identified the perpetrator, he offered the pupil the chance to accept responsibility, but the student refused to admit any guilt.

According to Mungo:

I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, 'Hey did you do this?' He said 'No,' he played dumb, 'No idea what you're talking about.' So I said, 'OK, go down to the assistant principal.' I'm the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved.

According to Mr. Mungo's report, the student's parents exhibited "embarrassment" after he approached them.

In contrast, as soon as the 10th grader was suspended for two days, the parents became angry.

Mungo added:

I'm just fed up with the racism around, especially at our academic institutions. Coming from the HBCUs and other colleges, the bomb threats, the nooses, the bananas and now it's streaming into public education. It's time to take a stand and just let people know it will not be tolerated. I know I'm not tolerating it. You have to speak up. You can't allow it to go on because then it will just continue to go on.

