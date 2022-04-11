Virginia Teacher Suing Pupil for 'Racist' Act

Lincoln Report

Michelle Wolf from WAVY-TV reports that a Black classroom instructor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a white 10th-grade pupil who has been found leaving bananas at the entrance of his class door for several months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHscf_0f3W9MkG00
MChe Lee

Prejudice is defined as an unjustified or irrational attitude of contempt, hostility, or dislike for a particular group of people. The reasons for this are generally based on stereotypes, which are inaccurate generalizations about a group.

Discrimination can arise as a result of prejudice, which is the unfair treatment of individuals on the basis of their membership in a certain group.

It is possible for discrimination to take many forms, including exclusion from employment, housing, education, and public services. In addition, harassment or violence can be used to discriminate. Those who are subjected to prejudice and discrimination may suffer mental and physical health effects as a result.

Moreover, as you are about to read, they can also result in social disharmony and conflict.

What happened?

Joel Mungo, who has taught history at Menchville High School for 21 years, noted that a banana began appearing beside his class door in October 2021.

According to Mungo, it occurred six times and that did it for him.

Mungo said that after he identified the perpetrator, he offered the pupil the chance to accept responsibility, but the student refused to admit any guilt.

According to Mungo:

I gave the student a chance to come clean. I asked him, 'Hey did you do this?' He said 'No,' he played dumb, 'No idea what you're talking about.' So I said, 'OK, go down to the assistant principal.' I'm the only Black teacher he has. He has six other teachers. No other teachers were involved.

According to Mr. Mungo's report, the student's parents exhibited "embarrassment" after he approached them.

In contrast, as soon as the 10th grader was suspended for two days, the parents became angry.

Mungo added:

I'm just fed up with the racism around, especially at our academic institutions. Coming from the HBCUs and other colleges, the bomb threats, the nooses, the bananas and now it's streaming into public education. It's time to take a stand and just let people know it will not be tolerated. I know I'm not tolerating it. You have to speak up. You can't allow it to go on because then it will just continue to go on.

What is your opinion?

You are welcome to leave a comment and share this article with your friends and family if you found it helpful.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Virginia# Parents# Parenting# Children# School

Comments / 46

Published by

The Lincoln Report is a source for trending news and guides on the latest happenings nationwide.

Miami, FL
2740 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Vermont State

Vermont Family Grows Their Own Food to Fight Inflation

As a result of rising inflation, American wallets are feeling the pinch. Here's how one family is dealing with it. Inflation refers to the increase in the general price level of goods and services. As a result, you can purchase fewer goods with the money in your pocket.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Asked to Change Hairstyle for Wedding

The term bridezilla refers to a bride-to-be who is difficult to work with, unreasonable, and irrational. You are about to read about a bride who may have gone too far with her demands.

Read full story
12 comments
Pasadena, CA

Man Reports Taking Home Depot Drug Test to 'Not' Get Hired

The percentage of job seekers and employees who use marijuana has increased as legalization has spread. As you will read, a marijuana user took the test just to waste the time, and money, of a very popular American company.

Read full story
Alabama State

Alabama Woman Finds Secret Apple AirTag on Her Vehicle

Tracking someone using technology is a form of secret surveillance. This can be done through GPS tracking, phone tracking, or other methods like the one you're about to read. Generally, stalking is defined as the willful, malicious, and repeated following or harassing of another person. The purpose is typically to make the victim feel scared, unsafe, or threatened.

Read full story

Woman Says 'No' to Paying Her Dad's Hospital Bills

The title "daddy's little girl" means that you are his most precious possession. There is nothing he cherishes more than you. Nevertheless, as you will soon discover, being dad's favorite isn't always a permanent situation.

Read full story
62 comments

Woman Fakes Intoxication to Escape Babysitting

Some families find it difficult to vacation together since they have different ideas about what constitutes a fun vacation. When kids are involved, these different desires can create tension and conflict, as you will read in the article.

Read full story
10 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Planet Fitness Gym Threatens Workers for Discussing Pay

When you work in a corporate environment, you can be expected to engage in "office water cooler talk." However, one manager at a popular national gym believes that the conversation went too far.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

Florida Meningococcal 'Outbreak' Confirmed by CDC

NBC's Elisha Fieldstadt reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning to gay and bisexual men in Florida. The notice advises them to get vaccinated against meningococcal disease.

Read full story
California State

California Woman Wins $10 Million Lotto Jackpot by 'Mistake'

Luck is an event or action that seems to have no cause but is followed by a good outcome. Alternatively, it could be described as a "fluke" which is the case for what you are about to read.

Read full story
2 comments
Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania 'Witch' Faces Felony Charges

According to Bill Shannon of ABC27, Pennsylvania State Police say a grandma allegedly threatened a police officer with white witchcraft if he did not withdraw her grandson's marijuana possession case.

Read full story
177 comments

Classic 80s 'Sixteen Candles' Movie Rebooted

According to Deadline, Selena Gomez is set to give John Hughes' iconic 1984 teen romantic comedy, Sixteen Candles, a reimagining. Selena Gomez is creating a television program based on the film Sixteen Candles (a story about a teenager whose entire clan overlooks her sixteenth birthday as part of the preparations for her sister's marriage) as a tale about modern Latina girls.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington, DC

Biden's $3.9 Billion Airplane Is Two Years Behind Schedule

According to a DOD (Department of Defense) representative, a number of issues such as the pandemic and supply shortages have led to the delay. The plane that carries the president, Air Force One, will be delayed by two years, according to reports. This is due to factory closures and other issues. Initial plans called for delivery by the end of 2024, but delays are expected to last for an additional 24 months.

Read full story
8 comments
Beverly Hills, CA

Will Smith Gets 10 Year Ban From Oscars

According to Sarah Whitten from CNBC, Will Smith is banned from attending the Oscars Gala, including other Academy events, for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, based in Beverly Hills, California, the 94th Academy Awards were "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage."

Read full story
6 comments
Coppell, TX

Chili’s Worker Says the Company Is ‘Stealing’ From Its Customers

According to CNBC, on average, CEOs of large companies earn $1.3 million more than their employees. Apparently, one server at a popular restaurant chain has had enough. Chile's Grill & Bar is owned by Brinker International, Inc., headquartered in Coppell, Texas. The company also operates Maggiano's Little Italy and two virtual brands: It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Read full story
54 comments
Vermont State

Republican Signs Law Permitting Transgender People to Change Birth Certificates in Vermont

Jack Thurston of NECN reports that Vermont Governor Phil Scott has enacted into legislation a law that permits individuals to modify their birth certificates to indicate their gender preference.

Read full story
8 comments
Malibu, CA

Biden's Son Protected in a Malibu Mansion for $30K+ a Month by the Secret Service

Hunter Biden is reportedly enjoying his dad's job residing lavishly in Malibu, California. In addition to this, he has his own national security team, courtesy of American taxpayers.

Read full story
31 comments

Russia Ejected From United Nations' Human Rights Council

Nadine El-Bawab of ABC News reports that Russia has been "suspended" from the United Nations' top human rights body as its invasion of Ukraine proceeds to elicit worldwide condemnation and criticism.

Read full story
4 comments

Daughter Bans Mom from Her Wedding for Helping 'Low-Income' Bride

Weddings are considered joyous occasions since they are an expression of love. They are also a time when families gather together to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of newlyweds. Despite our best efforts, not everything goes according to plan, as you will soon see.

Read full story
45 comments

Mom Steals Money to Buy New iPhone for Daughter After Husband Breaks It

Today, it seems that everyone owns a smartphone, especially young adults. However, what happens when parents disagree on purchasing an upgrade?. Whenever you are angry, your brain switches into "fight or flight" mode. This means that the parts of your brain that are associated with reasoning and logic are turned off. In contrast, the parts that are associated with emotion and reaction are turned on.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy