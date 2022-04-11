California Woman Wins $10 Million Lotto Jackpot by 'Mistake'

Luck is an event or action that seems to have no cause but is followed by a good outcome. Alternatively, it could be described as a "fluke" which is the case for what you are about to read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f05L4_0f2LMMtm00
Erik Mclean

As reported by ABC7, a California woman scooped up $10 million after inadvertently hitting the incorrect button on a lotto ticket dispenser in Tarzana.

A hurried passerby nudged LaQuedra Edwards as she was inserting $40 into a Lottery Scratchers device, causing her to unknowingly push the wrong button.

According to LaQuedra, “He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing, and just walked out the door.”

At first, LaQuedra was upset.

Her plan had been to purchase a range of lottery tickets at a cheaper cost. As a result of the stranger's push, she had lost over three-quarters of her lottery purchasing power.

Her frustration subsided when Edwards returned to her vehicle. After scratching the unintended $30 ticket, she realized that she had claimed the contest's biggest jackpot: $10 million.

As she drove back to her house, she recounted

I almost crashed my car. I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my app, and I just kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right.

What is she going to do next?

According to LaQuedra, she intends to purchase a home and establish a not-for-profit organization with her proceeds.

How would you define luck?

Generally, there is no single answer to this question. Depending on your point of view, luck may mean winning the lottery; for others, it may simply mean having a good day.

Depending on your perspective, luck is something that happens to you, or you may believe that you can create your own luck through positive thinking and action.

Are you a believer in luck?

What role does luck play in your life?

Tell me what you think in the comments section.

