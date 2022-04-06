Husband Takes Cash Gifted From His Wife’s Baby Shower

Lincoln Report

A couple's first child is generally seen as a happy occasion. It is common for the soon-to-be mother to receive a baby shower in celebration. Nevertheless, such actions are sometimes costly and can result in conflict instead of joy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpKi5_0f1Mb5aT00
Tai's Captures

In essence, a baby shower is a party for family, friends, and people responsible for taking care of the newborn child. The event usually occurs several weeks before the baby is born.

If you are expecting a child, you will need a number of things that you might not have imagined before. Traditionally, gifts such as money, clothing, diapers, and other items that the baby will need are brought.

Overall, the purpose of the party is to have fun and relieve any stress the mother-to-be may be experiencing around her upcoming delivery.

Nevertheless, as you will soon discover, these parties can be extremely costly and may cause more stress and resentment than joy.

Where'd the money go?

According to Rebecca Flood from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals a husband has been reprimanded for his "disgraceful" behavior after confessing that he intended to pocket all the funds from his pregnant wife's baby shower. The story was published on April 05 and immediately became viral with nearly 10,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The author (a 29-year old husband) describes a situation in which he hosted a baby shower for his wife (24).

According to him, he spent $2,500 on the venue and festivities.

He writes:

I spent $2,500 on this venue which I was prepared to do and okay with. My wife wanted something smaller initially but I wanted to do the co ed thing and invite my friends and family too.

He explained that in order to pay for the event, he used up his entire savings.

After paying for the place, my account was depleted and I won't be paid again for 2 weeks. So I took all the cash we were given in cards and deposited into my account. We ended up getting about $1600, so I only ended up paying less than $1000 for the shower.

After admitting that he pocketed all the funds, he shared that the situation angered his wife, who insists that the proceeds be spent on more child-related items rather than reimbursing him for the expenses.

He added:

I told her I can't just have $0 in my account for 2 weeks, and she said I should have thought of that before booking such a big space for the shower instead of doing something smaller like she originally wanted. She's also upset because a majority of the money came from her family. I honestly just assumed any money we got was going into paying for the shower, and she assumed it would be for whatever else we didn't get on our registry.

What are your thoughts?

Children are an expensive endeavor, and many couples believe that they must have a significant amount of savings before they can even consider starting a family. Relationships may suffer as a result of this situation, as each individual may feel as if they are sacrificing their own interests in order to become a parent.

Do you think that the husband should keep the gifted funds?

Or, do you agree with the wife who claims that all of the money should be used for the baby?

Thanks for reading!

And remember, if you find this article useful, please leave a comment and feel free to share it with your friends and family.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pregnancy# children# parenting# family# marriage

Comments / 32

Published by

The Lincoln Report is a source for trending news and guides on the latest happenings nationwide.

Miami, FL
2183 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Blair County, PA

Blair County 'Witch' Faces Felony for Threats to Cast Spells on Police

According to Bill Shannon of ABC27, Pennsylvania State Police say a grandma allegedly threatened a police officer with white witchcraft if he did not withdraw her grandson's marijuana possession case.

Read full story
1 comments
Vermont State

Republican Signs Law Permitting Transgender People to Change Birth Certificates in Vermont

Jack Thurston of NECN reports that Vermont Governor Phil Scott has enacted into legislation a law that permits individuals to modify their birth certificates to indicate their gender preference.

Read full story
1 comments
Malibu, CA

Biden's Son Protected in a Malibu Mansion for $30K+ a Month by the Secret Service

Hunter Biden is reportedly enjoying his dad's job residing lavishly in Malibu, California. In addition to this, he has his own national security team, courtesy of American taxpayers.

Read full story
7 comments

Russia Ejected From United Nations' Human Rights Council

Nadine El-Bawab of ABC News reports that Russia has been "suspended" from the United Nations' top human rights body as its invasion of Ukraine proceeds to elicit worldwide condemnation and criticism.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Black Teacher Suing White Pupil for 'Racist' Act with a Banana

Michelle Wolf from WAVY-TV reports that a Black classroom instructor in Virginia has filed a lawsuit against a white 10th-grade pupil who has been found leaving bananas at the entrance of his class door for several months.

Read full story
2 comments

Daughter Bans Mom from Her Wedding for Helping 'Low-Income' Bride

Weddings are considered joyous occasions since they are an expression of love. They are also a time when families gather together to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of newlyweds. Despite our best efforts, not everything goes according to plan, as you will soon see.

Read full story
15 comments

Mom Steals Money to Buy New iPhone for Daughter After Husband Breaks It

Today, it seems that everyone owns a smartphone, especially young adults. However, what happens when parents disagree on purchasing an upgrade?. Whenever you are angry, your brain switches into "fight or flight" mode. This means that the parts of your brain that are associated with reasoning and logic are turned off. In contrast, the parts that are associated with emotion and reaction are turned on.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Woman Wins $10 Million Lotto Jackpot by Mistake

Luck is an event or action that seems to have no cause but is followed by a good outcome. Alternatively, it could be described as a "fluke" which is the case for what you are about to read.

Read full story
1 comments

Classic 80s 'Sixteen Candles' Movie Rebooted for Latinx Generation by Selena Gomez

According to Deadline, Selena Gomez is set to give John Hughes' iconic 1984 teen romantic comedy, Sixteen Candles, a reimagining. Selena Gomez is creating a television program based on the film Sixteen Candles (a story about a teenager whose entire clan overlooks her sixteenth birthday as part of the preparations for her sister's marriage) as a tale about modern Latina girls.

Read full story

President Biden's $3.9 Billion Airplane Is Two Years Behind Schedule

According to a DOD (Department of Defense) representative, a number of issues such as the pandemic and supply shortages have led to the delay. The plane that carries the president, Air Force One, will be delayed by two years, according to reports. This is due to factory closures and other issues. Initial plans called for delivery by the end of 2024, but delays are expected to last for an additional 24 months.

Read full story

Woman Bans Her Boyfriend from Girls' Night Out

Relationships of any type are rarely easy or perfect. While there will always be ups and downs in partnerships, healthy relationships, on the whole, provide an opportunity for growth and learning. However, what if there is abuse that is not readily apparent?

Read full story
1 comments

Republican TikTok Campaign Paid for by Meta

According to The Washington Post, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is paying a major Republican PR agency to trash TikTok. One of the most popular apps in the globe, TikTok, has been rising rapidly in popularity, and Facebook is hoping to compete with Reels, its video-sharing platform.

Read full story
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Offers Up to $900 in Monthly Assistance for Transgender and Nonbinary Residents

In Palm Springs, California, the city council approved a resolution providing $200,000 to DAP Health and Queer Works in order to develop the initiative and bid for state assistance.

Read full story
1 comments

Asexuality Gets Exposure with the First International Asexuality Day: LGBTQIA+ Pride

The first International Asexuality Day (IAD) will be observed on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to Kandace Redd from ABC10. Asexuality can be defined as a lack of sexual attraction to anyone or a lack of interest in sexual activity. The concept of asexuality is a spectrum, with different levels of attraction felt by different individuals. While some asexual individuals may experience romantic attraction, others may not. Asexuality is not a medical condition, and it is perfectly normal. Asexuality has many different types, and it is possible to experience more than one type simultaneously.

Read full story
Georgia State

Georgia Approves a Transgender Sports Bill

According to CBS46's Patrick Quinn, Georgia lawmakers enacted a number of bills and tackled several of the most divisive issues on Tuesday morning, including transgender athletes.

Read full story
12 comments

Man Violates Woman’s Personal Space on Uncrowded Beach

You are a female alone on an uncrowded beach. How would you describe your expectations regarding privacy and personal space?. A person's personal space is defined as the distance that they maintain between themselves and other people. In many cultures, it is interpreted as a sign of how much a person values their own personal space. For example, in the United States, it is generally considered to be 18 inches to 4 feet.

Read full story
28 comments

Woman Refuses to Give Up Her Seat to a Pregnant Woman

Generally, society has certain unwritten rules concerning acts of politeness. For instance, holding the door for someone or giving up your bus seat for a pregnant woman. However, are there instances when these rules could be broken?

Read full story
141 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Republicans Push to End Age Restrictions on Marriage

According to Gerald Harris from WKRN, the Tennessee state legislature is currently considering a bill to create a common-law union for "one man" and "one woman." Tennessee Capitol Building as viewed from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville.Brandon Hooper.

Read full story
86 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Lives Matters Buys $6M Mansion in SoCal with Contributions

An article released on Monday indicates that Black Lives Matter bought a $6 million house from fundraising in 2021. The new house joins the three other homes the directors have purchased so far in Los Angeles.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy