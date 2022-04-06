Husband Takes Cash Gifted From His Wife’s Baby Shower

A couple's first child is generally seen as a happy occasion. It is common for the soon-to-be mother to receive a baby shower in celebration. Nevertheless, such actions are sometimes costly and can result in conflict instead of joy.

In essence, a baby shower is a party for family, friends, and people responsible for taking care of the newborn child. The event usually occurs several weeks before the baby is born.

If you are expecting a child, you will need a number of things that you might not have imagined before. Traditionally, gifts such as money, clothing, diapers, and other items that the baby will need are brought.

Overall, the purpose of the party is to have fun and relieve any stress the mother-to-be may be experiencing around her upcoming delivery.

Nevertheless, as you will soon discover, these parties can be extremely costly and may cause more stress and resentment than joy.

Where'd the money go?

According to Rebecca Flood from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals a husband has been reprimanded for his "disgraceful" behavior after confessing that he intended to pocket all the funds from his pregnant wife's baby shower. The story was published on April 05 and immediately became viral with nearly 10,000 upvotes and 4,000 comments.

The author (a 29-year old husband) describes a situation in which he hosted a baby shower for his wife (24).

According to him, he spent $2,500 on the venue and festivities.

He writes:

I spent $2,500 on this venue which I was prepared to do and okay with. My wife wanted something smaller initially but I wanted to do the co ed thing and invite my friends and family too.

He explained that in order to pay for the event, he used up his entire savings.

After paying for the place, my account was depleted and I won't be paid again for 2 weeks. So I took all the cash we were given in cards and deposited into my account. We ended up getting about $1600, so I only ended up paying less than $1000 for the shower.

After admitting that he pocketed all the funds, he shared that the situation angered his wife, who insists that the proceeds be spent on more child-related items rather than reimbursing him for the expenses.

He added:

I told her I can't just have $0 in my account for 2 weeks, and she said I should have thought of that before booking such a big space for the shower instead of doing something smaller like she originally wanted. She's also upset because a majority of the money came from her family. I honestly just assumed any money we got was going into paying for the shower, and she assumed it would be for whatever else we didn't get on our registry.

What are your thoughts?

Children are an expensive endeavor, and many couples believe that they must have a significant amount of savings before they can even consider starting a family. Relationships may suffer as a result of this situation, as each individual may feel as if they are sacrificing their own interests in order to become a parent.

Do you think that the husband should keep the gifted funds?

Or, do you agree with the wife who claims that all of the money should be used for the baby?

