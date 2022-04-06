Asexuality Gets Exposure with the First International Asexuality Day: LGBTQIA+ Pride

The first International Asexuality Day (IAD) will be observed on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, according to Kandace Redd from ABC10.

Asexuality - what is it?

Asexuality can be defined as a lack of sexual attraction to anyone or a lack of interest in sexual activity. The concept of asexuality is a spectrum, with different levels of attraction felt by different individuals. While some asexual individuals may experience romantic attraction, others may not. Asexuality is not a medical condition, and it is perfectly normal. Asexuality has many different types, and it is possible to experience more than one type simultaneously.

As people often misunderstand asexuality, they believe that asexual people are either cold or sexually repressed. However, this is not the case. Asexuality is a valid sexual orientation, and asexual people are just as capable of loving and experiencing intimacy as anyone else.

What is International Asexuality Day (IAD)?

International Asexuality Day will be celebrated on April 6th. It is a coordinated worldwide campaign promoting ace identities including demisexuality, grey-asexuality, and others.

IAD consists of four themes:

Advocacy

Celebration

Education

Solidarity

As a result, the focus is on acknowledging and applauding the efforts that the international ace community and organizations undertake, especially in non-Western or non-English language nations.

According to Dr. Esther D. Rothblum, Professor of Women's Studies at San Diego State University and Visiting Distinguished Scholar at the Williams Institute, UCLA School of Law:

Asexuality is an emerging identity. Given that the majority of asexual respondents were young, we expect that the prevalence and understanding of asexuality will grow as more youth reach adolescence and become familiar with the identity.

Additionally, Yasmin Benoit, model, award-winning asexual activist, and creator of the United Kingdom's first asexual rights initiative announced the world's first asexual rights initiative:

Want to learn more?

There are many resources available to help you if you believe you might be an asexual, or if you are just curious about what it might be like. The Asexuality Visibility and Education Network (AVEN) is a good place to begin. Aven is a great resource for information related to asexuality, they also have an active forum where you can communicate with other asexuals and receive support.

What is your opinion?

Feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you find it useful.