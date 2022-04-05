Man Violates Woman’s Personal Space on Uncrowded Beach

You are a female alone on an uncrowded beach. How would you describe your expectations regarding privacy and personal space?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogfd2_0f0BfsAT00
Ethan Robertson

A person's personal space is defined as the distance that they maintain between themselves and other people. In many cultures, it is interpreted as a sign of how much a person values their own personal space. For example, in the United States, it is generally considered to be 18 inches to 4 feet.

A study from the 1960s by anthropologist Edward T. Hall was one of the first people to examine the concept of personal space. He identified four "zones" :

Intimate Zone: This is the area in which you are closest to someone, and is usually reserved for family members and close friends. This area is approximately 18 inches from the body.

The Personal Zone: This is the area where most people feel comfortable interacting with others, and it is generally about 4 feet away from the body.

The Social Zone: The area where people can interact with one another, but still maintain a certain degree of distance from one another, and is generally located about 12 feet away from the body.

Public Zone: This is the area where people are not generally expected to interact with one another, and is usually more than 12 feet away from the body.

Depending on the circumstances, individuals may require varying amounts of personal space. 

Personal space violation?

According to Kate Fowler from Newsweek, a video on TikTok reveals that an American woman traveling in Europe discovered the limits of her personal space. The video has nearly 5 million views and over 500,000 likes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKP2X_0f0BfsAT00
korynnec via TikTok

As a native of the United States, Kory is presently vacationing in Europe, although the precise location of the video is unclear.

According to her popular video, even though the whole shore was bare, as seen in a panoramic view of the beach, the stranger chose to establish camp a few steps away.

She notes on the TikTok screen:

When an old man parks himself 10 ft in front of your towel on a completely empty beach while you were napping and you know what needs to be done. 

Later, the stranger appeared to turn and gawk at her as she dashed into the ocean.  

Thereafter, Kory appears to show relief when the man moves his tanning station to another part of the beach, perhaps sensing her discomfort. 

Too creepy? Or, just an innocent, yet awkward attempt to make a new friend?

There are a number of different theories regarding the importance of personal space. There is an argument that it protects us from germs and diseases. Another theory is that it is a way of signaling to others that we are not interested in interacting with them, which this video appears to make a clear case for.

In any event, personal space is important to many people and should be respected. If you are not certain how much personal space someone needs, it is always best to ask before getting too close.

What is your opinion?

