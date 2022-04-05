Black Lives Matters Buys $6M Mansion in SoCal with Contributions

An article released on Monday indicates that Black Lives Matter bought a $6 million house from fundraising in 2021. The new house joins the three other homes the directors have purchased so far in Los Angeles.

The New York Magazine reported that this $6-million property was not initially included in the list of Black Lives Matters executives' home purchases that comprised $3.2 million worth of homes in Los Angeles and Atlanta, Georgia.

In October 2020, Dyane Pascall acquired the 6,500 square foot, seven-bedroom residence with funding contributed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) soon after over $66 million was collected from supporters that September.

The tragedy is that too many mayors painted Black Lives Matter on streets in response to police violence while not passing any real police reforms accept to increase police spending.

Leaked conversations from a Black Lives Matter Signal chat involving its leaders showed they discussed how to leverage their connections with Big Tech to have critiques against them removed. Meta currently bans the sharing of NY Post's report on a BLM founder's estate empire.

Shalomyah Bowers, a member of the BLMGNF board, has answered complaints by stating that the "Campus" building is intended for BLM purposes. She also stated it will be made public next month.

The organization bought Campus with the intention for it to serve as housing and studio space for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship, which provides recording resources and dedicated space for Black creatives to launch content online and in real life focused on abolition, healing justice, urban agriculture and food justice, pop culture, activism, and politics. The property was acquired in furtherance of BLM’s mission. The organization always planned to disclose the property on the upcoming 990 due May 15th as part of BLMGNF’s ongoing transparency efforts. BLMGNF has and continues to utilize the space for programming and leadership off-sites. The property does not serve as a personal residence.

