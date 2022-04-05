Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published.

There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:

Insufficient support from family or friends

Unsolved emotional issues from the pregnancy or birth

Medical problems that make it difficult to take care of a baby

Lack of knowledge about how to take care of a baby

Unstable housing situation

Lack of money to buy food or diapers, etc.

In the event that a new mother is unable to care for her newborn for whatever reason, she should seek assistance.

There are many resources available, such as hotlines, support groups, and social service agencies. According to experts, in order to properly care for the baby, it is vital to get help as soon as possible.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

In an article published in Newsweek, Catherine Ferris reports that a demonstration on a TikTok video produced by Monica Kelsey, the founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, reveals how someone can safely surrender their child.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website:

A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn. A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.

What is the need for a Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB)?

According to SHBB, despite the passage of the Safe Haven Law in every state over the past ten to twenty years, reports of infant abandonment and infant death from abandonment continue to be documented.

As a result of fear of recognition, the stigma associated with surrendering a child, or ignorance and/or misunderstanding of the Safe Haven law, many mothers-in-crisis desire and require anonymity when surrendering an infant.

Approximately how many babies have been saved via the Safe Haven Baby Box?

Additionally, according to SHBB, the organization operates a 24-hour hotline (1-866-99BABY1) which offers women the opportunity to speak with a trained professional about safely surrendering their babies.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes have received 15 surrenders since the first one was installed in 2016. There have been three other babies surrendered at fire stations using Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Furthermore, the national hotline for Safe Haven Baby Boxes has resulted in more than 100 surrenders nationwide.

