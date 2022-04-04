Teen Claps Back at Brother-In-Law for Insulting Her Unshaven Legs at a Family Dinner

A family dinner is usually a time for mingling, bonding, and camaraderie. Unfortunately, it is often a place where some things should be left unsaid.

A family dinner is a wonderful time to spend together. Nutritionists and mental health specialists recommend this practice since it is often the only opportunity that parents and children have on a regular basis to discuss their day together, reflect upon events, or just enjoy each other's company.

Additionally, regular family dinners have been linked to positive outcomes in children, including improved grades, communication skills, and increased self-esteem.

Nevertheless, not all family dinners are so ideal and pleasant.

Has a brother-in-law overstepped his boundaries?

According to Rebecca Flood from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals a family dinner that went awry. The story was published on April 01 and immediately became viral with over 20,000 upvotes and 2,500 comments.

A young woman, age 19, recounted that she accidentally raised her skirt over her knee while sitting next to her brother-in-law at a dinner table. In doing so, she revealed that she did not shave her legs.

Her brother-in-law looked down and reacted by saying, "Oh shooo, Op! This is gross, you should've shaved, that hair isn't supposed to be there".

The woman's family all stared as she retorted,

If it's not supposed to be there then why does it grow there, can you explain?

She went on to say,

He was like 'it's just not supposed to be there.'

To which she reacted by pointing at his mustache and exclaimed,

Well, guess the same thing can be said about your little mustache then, huh?

An awkward silence followed his wide-eyed stare. In the middle of dinner, he got up from his chair and went to the bathroom.

She was subsequently reprimanded by her sister for insulting her brother-in-law, who reasoned that her husband considers his mustache a symbol of his "manhood."

Although the younger sister apologized, she was not sure if the situation had been resolved.

What topics should be spoken about at a family dinner?

According to some experts, you may want to discuss things such as vacations, the holidays, or recent accomplishments at a family dinner. You may also enjoy reminiscing about past family traditions or humorous events. No matter what the topic is, it is important to maintain a light and positive tone.

What do you think? What are some positive topics to discuss at a family dinner?

Is it inappropriate to discuss another person's body? Or, is this a personal topic that should be handled in a private setting?

In light of this story and perhaps common sense, talking about another person's body at a family dinner may cause other guests to feel uncomfortable and awkward. Furthermore, it is generally considered disrespectful to the individual whose body is being discussed.

Would you mind sharing your thoughts?

