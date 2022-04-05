Woman Suspects Her Boyfriend Is Abusive for Wanting to Hang Out With Her Friends

Relationships of any type are rarely easy or perfect. While there will always be ups and downs in partnerships, healthy relationships, on the whole, provide an opportunity for growth and learning. However, what if there is abuse that is not readily apparent?

Disclaimer: The information I have provided below is based on my own research. I am not a mental health professional. If you are experiencing abuse, please seek assistance. Many resources are available, and you are not alone.

Abuse generally refers to any relationship in which one party is violent or manipulative towards the other.

The abuse can manifest itself in a number of ways, including physical, emotional, or verbal. It can affect any type of relationship, whether it be romantic, familial, or social.

In the absence of treatment, an abusive relationship can be harmful to both partners. Abuse is a form of trauma that can result in physical and mental suffering that may lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

A relationship that is abusive is unhealthy on a psychological level. A victim of abuse may worry about the future, distrust men, and have problems with self-esteem. In addition, they may feel that they are at fault for the abuse or that they can do nothing to prevent it.

Have one's boyfriend's actions taken things too far?

According to Jack Beresford from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals that a girlfriend discovered that her boyfriend’s behavior may just be too toxic to ignore. The story was published on April 01 and immediately became viral with over 20,000 upvotes and over 3,000 comments.

As reported by the author, her boyfriend began asking to join her for her girls' night out.

Whenever she tried to decline, he said "I have to join, or you'll have to cancel."

She proceeded to discuss how she managed to get her boyfriend to hate hanging out with her and her friends by inviting him out one evening. By bringing up gross and embarrassing subjects that he could not relate to, she achieved this aim.

She writes:

My boyfriend started asking to join me on my girls' night. Every time I tried to say no he was like 'I have to join or you'll have to cancel'. It made me & the girls miserable having to sit there with him in the middle.

She went on to explain her strategy:

The girls came and my boyfriend immediately sat with us and started ruining our conversations by steering them towards him/his work/his achievement. So here's what I did, I started bringing up gross/ embarrassing subjects and the girls were eating them up by talking about them in detail.

Due to his discomfort, he left the get-together. After reprimanding her, he has refused to speak with her.

How do you know you're in an abusive relationship?

According to the Newport Institute, a nationwide series of evidence-based healing centers, abuse can be measured and determined by answering the following questions:

Does your partner criticize you?

Do they put you down in front of other people?

Do they tell inappropriate jokes about you when you are not present?

Does your partner use words to hurt or humiliate you, such as "stupid," "loser," and "idiot"?

Do they blame their behavior on you?

Do they make you feel like you're always walking on eggshells?

Is your partner excessively possessive or jealous?

Does your partner have a history of being physically or emotionally abusive with past partners?

Do they constantly text or call you, demanding to know where you are and what you're doing?

Does your partner constantly check up on you or accuse you of being unfaithful?

Is your partner excessively controlling or domineering?

Do they make all the decisions for both of you, even small ones?

Has your partner ever threatened to hurt you or themselves if you left them?

Do you feel like you're in danger?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may be in an abusive relationship.

If you're experiencing any kind of physical violence, please seek help immediately. Domestic violence hotlines exist all over the world and are confidential and free to call. You are not alone.

