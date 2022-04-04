Expectant Mother Rejects In-Laws’ Attendance During Labor

The expectation of having a child is supposed to be a joyful occasion for the expecting parents, as well as their families and friends. However, just how much of this joy should be shared?

In general, expecting a child is an exciting and sometimes stressful experience. In anticipation of the birth of your child, there are many things to consider and prepare for. Most parents claim that it is a thrilling time and they cannot wait to meet their baby. The responsibility of caring for this new life is also quite overwhelming. It is a remarkable journey, and it is one that will never be forgotten.

Sharing the "journey" too much?

According to Sophie Lloyd from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals that a husband’s brother and sister-in-law may want to experience an excessive amount of their personal journey. The story was published on April 2 and instantly became viral with 21,000 upvotes and nearly 5,000 comments.

Having long battled with infertility for years, the author's brother and sister-in-law decided to stop trying to conceive, but then started "sort of living the experience of having a child" vicariously by doing things that parents do.

In one example, the author is seven months pregnant, and her in-laws have bombarded her with many inquiries about the experience of being pregnant.

In the author's account, it was frustrating when they became entangled in the process, but she just put up with it until they insisted to be present in the birthing room with her.

She rejected the request and refused to give in, only to realize that her spouse had "volunteered" his position in the room to his brother and sister-in-law. They had a spat and she scolded him.

In the following days, the brother and sister-in-law tried to persuade the author to agree to their presence in the delivery room, but she politely declined.

However, they pressed her so hard that she snapped and informed them that their reproductive issues are not her problem and that they should seek professional treatment.

The sister-in-law began to cry, and the brother-in-law urged the expectant mother to pause and reflect on the matter.

In response, she adamantly stated that there was no need to consider it as she had already made her decision.

As soon as they left, the husband started screaming at his wife that this was his child too.

Currently, the expectant parents aren't communicating, and the husband insists that it will remain that way until his wife decides otherwise.

What is a typical birth experience like?

A woman's experience of giving birth can be both exciting and frustrating. The experience of each woman is unique and not every woman will have the same feelings or sensations.

Giving birth is a major life event, and, like any other major life event, it comes with its share of ups and downs.

There are pros and cons to having other people present during the delivery process. On the one hand, receiving support from loved ones can be comforting and helpful. Alternatively, too many people can be distracting or overwhelming.

In the end, is it up to the mother to choose who is to be present during labor and delivery?

What are your thoughts?

Feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you find it interesting.