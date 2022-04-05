Woman Fakes Pregnancy to Embarrass Her Boyfriend’s Friend

Making pals with your romantic partner's friends can sometimes be awkward and challenging. Does that mean it is okay to make up lies?

Lies are perpetrated for a variety of reasons. Often, people lie in order to make a positive impression, to avoid unpleasant consequences, to avoid being caught, and for numerous other purposes.

Some people have a pathological tendency to lie. Pathological liars are compulsive liars who cannot resist telling lies. It is likely that they will lie regardless of the circumstances. Furthermore, it is not uncommon for pathological liars to make up elaborate stories that are not true.

Occasionally, people lie in order to gain a financial advantage. For example, they may misrepresent their income or the value of their possessions. Occasionally, they may lie to get out of trouble or to obtain what they desire. Others may deceive due to their inherent dishonesty. These individuals do not care about other people and only consider themselves.

No matter what the reason, it is generally considered that lying is never a wise idea. People can lose their relationships, their reputations, and even get into trouble with the law when they engage in this kind of behavior.

Acquaintance Embarrassed by Pretended Pregnancy

According to Nick Mordowanec from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals that a woman may have pushed a fabrication too far. The story was published on March 29th and instantly became viral with 18,000 upvotes and 1700 comments.

In her story, the author describes how she just settled into the residence of her wealthy boyfriend,

Her relationship with him has lasted for five years, and she is friends with virtually all of his acquaintances, save for the girlfriend of his best friend, who she claimed: "hates me."

The poster disclosed that she is a solopreneur who generates significantly less income than her boyfriend and peers despite working diligently.

She added:

Part of the reason she thinks this about me might be because we've got different backgrounds. He (and most of his friends) grew up wealthy, and I grew up working-class. She's forever making little digs at my background (I'm from a poorer part of the country, with a strong accent) and trying to pass it off as banter.

One night, the situation began to escalate between the two women.

The antagonist suggested that the solopreneur might feign being pregnant one day to secure the lucrative relationship.

The author, apparently, took a liking to that idea:

I can't have children, but she doesn't know that. When she said that, it got to the point that it was no longer funny to me, so instead of laughing it off like I normally do, I decided I'd just play along. I'm not sure why I thought this was a good idea, but I was enjoying how angry it was making her so I kept doing it

After another outing with the friends, the antagonist decided to bring up the subject of the alleged pregnancy by saying to the boyfriend that he "must be happy" that the couple is now expecting a child.

After appearing surprised, the author revealed to the entire group that she was unable to conceive children, and then left the room.

Other members of the friend group are not speaking to the antagonist, leaving the author with concern about if she overstepped her boundaries.

Do you think she did?

Disclaimer: This article is provided solely for informational and educational purposes.