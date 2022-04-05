CEOs Paid Millions in Bonuses or Raises Last Year

Lincoln Report

Since 1978, CEO pay has increased by 1,322%. In 2020, CEOs were compensated 351 times as much as the average worker. Is it excessive or just a natural consequence of the financial system?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oC7aD_0ewbchtT00
Hunters Race

CEOs of large American companies earned millions in compensation, bonuses, incentives, or promotions during the past year. An investigation revealed that this occurred while many firms suffered revenue losses and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Furthermore, the S&P500 and the salary of average workers, university grads, and the wealthiest 0.1% grew substantially slower than these compensation packages.

In a statement, Economist Lawrence Michel noted:

CEOs offering pay cuts during the pandemic yielded favorable headlines, but were symbolic at best and a head fake at worst

According to Lawrence Mishel and Jori Kandra at the Economic Policy Institute:

Exorbitant CEO pay is a major contributor to rising inequality that we could safely do away with. CEOs are getting more because of their power to set pay and because so much of their pay (more than 80%) is stock-related, not because they are increasing their productivity or possess specific, high-demand skills.

Are CEOs' large salaries and bonuses justified?

Those who believe in free-market economics argue that the salary of a CEO is absolutely justified. According to them, CEOs are compensated well because they have much higher levels of responsibility and skill than other employees, and running a company requires long hours, attention to detail, and precise decision-making.

CEOs' jobs are notoriously demanding, requiring their attention for long periods of time with little vacation time. On average, CEOs work 50 to 60 hours a week, and many work even more. Therefore, the pay for a CEO reflects the amount of responsibility they have and the number of hours they must work to ensure their company's success.

In addition, CEOs often have significant stock options and bonuses that are tied to the company's performance. If the company does well, the CEO likely will too. If the company fails, the CEO is likely to lose a lot of money. This type of compensation is not typically seen in other jobs and reflects the additional risks that come with being a CEO.

Some people argue, on the other hand, that a CEO's salary is not justified. They say that the pay is often much higher than what is necessary and that it is not reflective of the work that a CEO does.

The argument is that CEOs are usually paid more than they are worth and their salaries are not linked to the performance of the company. Furthermore, they contend that CEOs often receive large bonuses even when the company does poorly, which is unfair to other employees.

It is believed by these individuals that CEOs are overpaid and that their salaries should be reduced. In their opinion, the money could be better utilized to benefit the company's employees or reinvested into the business.

How do you feel about this? Can a CEO's large salary and bonuses be justified?

Please leave a comment and feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you like.


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Economy# Society# Inequality# Equal pay# Employment

Comments / 0

Published by

The Lincoln Report is a source for trending news and guides on the latest happenings nationwide.

Miami, FL
1799 followers

More from Lincoln Report

Man Violates Woman’s Personal Space on Uncrowded Beach

You are a female alone on an uncrowded beach. How would you describe your expectations regarding privacy and personal space?. A person's personal space is defined as the distance that they maintain between themselves and other people. In many cultures, it is interpreted as a sign of how much a person values their own personal space. For example, in the United States, it is generally considered to be 18 inches to 4 feet.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Refuses to Give Up Her Seat to a Pregnant Woman

Generally, society has certain unwritten rules concerning acts of politeness. For instance, holding the door for someone or giving up your bus seat for a pregnant woman. However, are there instances when these rules could be broken?

Read full story
24 comments
Malibu, CA

Hunter Biden Is Guarded in a Malibu Mansion for $30K+ a Month by the Secret Service

Hunter Biden is reportedly enjoying his dad's job residing lavishly in Malibu, California. In addition to this, he has his own national security team, courtesy of American taxpayers.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Republicans Push to End Age Restrictions on Marriage

According to Gerald Harris from WKRN, the Tennessee state legislature is currently considering a bill to create a common-law union for "one man" and "one woman." Tennessee Capitol Building as viewed from Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville.Brandon Hooper.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Black Lives Matters Buys $6M Mansion in SoCal with Contributions

An article released on Monday indicates that Black Lives Matter bought a $6 million house from fundraising in 2021. The new house joins the three other homes the directors have purchased so far in Los Angeles.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Shares Info About Abandoning a Newborn Baby

A TikTok video (see below) featuring a glimpse into how to properly give up one's newborn has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was published. There are many reasons why a new mother may not be able to care for their newborn. Among them are:

Read full story
10 comments
Temple, TX

Meta Investing $800 Million in Temple, Texas

On March 31, 2022, Meta, previously Facebook, revealed that it would commit $800 million to the development of a Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas. Temple Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Adrian Cannady had this to say about the announcement:

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Gets Up at 3:30 A.M. to Make Lunches for Her Husband’s Co-workers

Is there a limit to what women are expected to do for their husbands?. Marital unions are complex because they are the result of the fusion of two different people with different needs, wants, and goals. Both parties must communicate and understand these differences in order for the marriage to succeed.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman Suspects Her Boyfriend Is Abusive for Wanting to Hang Out With Her Friends

Relationships of any type are rarely easy or perfect. While there will always be ups and downs in partnerships, healthy relationships, on the whole, provide an opportunity for growth and learning. However, what if there is abuse that is not readily apparent?

Read full story

Jim Carrey Claims He Would Have Sued Will Smith for $200M if He’d Had the Chance

Most likely, you've already heard or seen what has been dubbed by several media outlets as the "slap heard 'round the world." Here's a short summary: Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the face during a live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars. Apparently, it was a reaction to a joke Chris Rock made about Will Smith's wife: Jada Pinkett Smith.

Read full story
93 comments

Woman Fakes Pregnancy to Embarrass Her Boyfriend’s Friend

Making pals with your romantic partner's friends can sometimes be awkward and challenging. Does that mean it is okay to make up lies?. Lies are perpetrated for a variety of reasons. Often, people lie in order to make a positive impression, to avoid unpleasant consequences, to avoid being caught, and for numerous other purposes.

Read full story
5 comments

Teen Claps Back at Brother-In-Law for Insulting Her Unshaven Legs at a Family Dinner

A family dinner is usually a time for mingling, bonding, and camaraderie. Unfortunately, it is often a place where some things should be left unsaid. A family dinner is a wonderful time to spend together. Nutritionists and mental health specialists recommend this practice since it is often the only opportunity that parents and children have on a regular basis to discuss their day together, reflect upon events, or just enjoy each other's company.

Read full story
64 comments

Expectant Mother Rejects In-Laws’ Attendance During Labor

The expectation of having a child is supposed to be a joyful occasion for the expecting parents, as well as their families and friends. However, just how much of this joy should be shared?

Read full story
17 comments

TikTok GOP Campaign Paid for by Facebook Parent Company

According to The Washington Post, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, is paying a major Republican PR agency to trash TikTok. One of the most popular apps in the globe, TikTok, has been rising rapidly in popularity, and Facebook is hoping to compete with Reels, its video-sharing platform.

Read full story

A Simple Guide for the Internet of Things (IoT)

Internet of things, or simply IoT, refers to a network of interconnected devices that transmit data over a network without requiring human or computer interaction. Businesses should understand what this technology is and how it can benefit them. I will discuss the basics of the internet of things and how businesses can use it to their advantage in this article.

Read full story

A Simple Guide for a Productive Daily Schedule

If you're like most people, you want to be productive and get things done each day. But sometimes, it's hard to know where to start. So how do you create a daily schedule that works for you? In this article, I will discuss five simple steps that will help you get organized and achieve your goals!

Read full story

An Essential Guide for Cryptocurrency Terms

Bitcoin is a digital currency that has taken the world by storm. Over the past few years, its value has skyrocketed, and more and more people are becoming interested in it. However, because Bitcoin is such a (relatively) new and complex phenomenon, many people don't understand its terminologies. In this article, I will define some of the most popular Bitcoin terms so that you can sound like an expert on this world-changing topic!

Read full story

A Simple Guide for Increasing Intelligence

Do you want to be a brilliant person? It's not as hard as you might think. In fact, it's actually relatively easy to develop the habits of a highly intelligent person. All it takes is a bit of effort and dedication on your part.

Read full story
7 comments

An Entrepreneur's Guide for Flipping Websites

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business? What about owning a website that makes money for you even while you're asleep? It's not as hard as you might think! In this article, I will discuss how to buy and flip websites for profit. I'll give you some tips on finding good websites to buy and how to make sure that you are getting the most bang for your buck. So if you're interested in learning more about this exciting online venture, keep reading!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy