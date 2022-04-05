CEOs Paid Millions in Bonuses or Raises Last Year

Since 1978, CEO pay has increased by 1,322%. In 2020, CEOs were compensated 351 times as much as the average worker. Is it excessive or just a natural consequence of the financial system?

CEOs of large American companies earned millions in compensation, bonuses, incentives, or promotions during the past year. An investigation revealed that this occurred while many firms suffered revenue losses and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Furthermore, the S&P500 and the salary of average workers, university grads, and the wealthiest 0.1% grew substantially slower than these compensation packages.

In a statement, Economist Lawrence Michel noted:

CEOs offering pay cuts during the pandemic yielded favorable headlines, but were symbolic at best and a head fake at worst

According to Lawrence Mishel and Jori Kandra at the Economic Policy Institute:

Exorbitant CEO pay is a major contributor to rising inequality that we could safely do away with. CEOs are getting more because of their power to set pay and because so much of their pay (more than 80%) is stock-related, not because they are increasing their productivity or possess specific, high-demand skills.

Are CEOs' large salaries and bonuses justified?

Those who believe in free-market economics argue that the salary of a CEO is absolutely justified. According to them, CEOs are compensated well because they have much higher levels of responsibility and skill than other employees, and running a company requires long hours, attention to detail, and precise decision-making.

CEOs' jobs are notoriously demanding, requiring their attention for long periods of time with little vacation time. On average, CEOs work 50 to 60 hours a week, and many work even more. Therefore, the pay for a CEO reflects the amount of responsibility they have and the number of hours they must work to ensure their company's success.

In addition, CEOs often have significant stock options and bonuses that are tied to the company's performance. If the company does well, the CEO likely will too. If the company fails, the CEO is likely to lose a lot of money. This type of compensation is not typically seen in other jobs and reflects the additional risks that come with being a CEO.

Some people argue, on the other hand, that a CEO's salary is not justified. They say that the pay is often much higher than what is necessary and that it is not reflective of the work that a CEO does.

The argument is that CEOs are usually paid more than they are worth and their salaries are not linked to the performance of the company. Furthermore, they contend that CEOs often receive large bonuses even when the company does poorly, which is unfair to other employees.

It is believed by these individuals that CEOs are overpaid and that their salaries should be reduced. In their opinion, the money could be better utilized to benefit the company's employees or reinvested into the business.

How do you feel about this? Can a CEO's large salary and bonuses be justified?

Please leave a comment and feel free to share this article with your friends and family if you like.



