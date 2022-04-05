Woman Gets Up at 3:30 A.M. to Make Lunches for Her Husband’s Co-workers

Is there a limit to what women are expected to do for their husbands?

Marital unions are complex because they are the result of the fusion of two different people with different needs, wants, and goals. Both parties must communicate and understand these differences in order for the marriage to succeed.

Because marriages are so complicated, they require a lot of work in order to be successful.

In order for the marriage to be fulfilling for both parties, each must be willing to compromise and make sacrifices. In the event that one or both partners are unwilling to make the effort, the marriage is likely to fail.

But can requests for help with certain favors be taken too far?

According to Alexandra Schonfeld from Newsweek, a post on Reddit reveals that a husband may have pushed things too far. The story was published on March 31st and instantly became viral with 11,000 upvotes in the first 10 hours of posting.

In her story, the publisher explains that she enjoys preparing meals for her spouse, and making lunches for him is one means that she expresses devotion. However, she has to get up "quite early" to accomplish this.

According to the wife, her hubby's colleagues, plus his supervisor, became enamored with her cuisine. And unbeknownst to her, he requested that she cater to them as well. The wife said her spouse believed it would assist him in getting a promotion.

She explains:

When he came back home and told me I was quite disappointed because even though I love making lunches for him, for his colleagues (people I dont even know) it seemed exhausting. Moreover it is not just for one person which he initially had me believed but rather 5 OF HIS COLLEAGUES

Her response provided additional context by explaining that she tried it out one morning, waking up at 3:30 a.m. and was almost late for her own job that started at 8 a.m.

Compared to men, women do most of the cooking and grocery buying

According to the Pew Research Center:

In U.S. households consisting of married or cohabiting parents and one or more children under the age of 18, 80% of mothers say they are the household member who usually prepares the meals – the same as the share who say they are the primary grocery shopper. Some 71% of moms say they primarily handle both chores.

There are a number of theories about why women do more cooking and grocery shopping than men. One is that women have historically been seen as the caregivers in a family, so they have always been responsible for cooking and taking care of the home.

Another possibility is that it's simply because women are typically the ones who stay home with the kids while the dad goes to work, so they have more time to do these things.

Additionally, it could be that women are more comfortable than men with grocery shopping and cooking, and that's why they do more of it.

