Meta Investing $800 Million in Temple, Texas

On March 31, 2022, Meta, previously Facebook, revealed that it would commit $800 million to the development of a Hyperscale Data Center in Temple, Texas.

Temple Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Adrian Cannady had this to say about the announcement:

We are thrilled to announce Meta’s decision to open a facility in Temple. Texas was recently named the top state in the nation for tech worker migration. When you combine that with Temple’s low cost of doing business and central location between major markets, it creates an incredible competitive advantage for our region. The Hyperscale Data Center will have a positive impact on our community not only by creating jobs, but because of Meta’s commitment to invest in local schools, nonprofits, and community projects.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added to the positive sentiment by stating:

Meta’s continued expansion in Texas is a testament to the exceptional business climate and skilled, diverse workforce we have here in the Lone Star State. It is because of hardworking Texans and our commitment to helping businesses grow that companies continue to move and expand all across Texas. We are excited to welcome Meta to Temple and look forward to the new job opportunities they will bring to the local community, as well as the advancements in technology we will see in the future.

What is a Hyperscale Data Center?

A hyperscale data center is a large, specialized facility used to house computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems. They are generally built by internet giants like Amazon, Facebook (Meta), Google, and Microsoft.

The primary purpose of a hyperscale data center is to support the massive infrastructure needs of these companies, which can include millions of servers and petabytes (thousands of terabytes) of storage.

Hyperscale data centers are designed for maximum efficiency and density. The racks that house the servers and other equipment are typically arranged in a hot aisle/cold aisle configuration, with the hot aisle on the side of the room that gets the most heat from the servers. This helps to keep the data center cool. Cooling is a critical consideration for hyperscale data centers, as servers generate a lot of heat and need to be kept cool in order to operate reliably.

Many hyperscale data centers use liquid cooling, which is more efficient than air cooling. Liquid is circulated through the racks to absorb the heat from the servers and then the warmed liquid is pumped out of the data center. Some hyperscale data centers also use outside air for cooling, but this can be less efficient because it can lead to higher energy costs.

Hyperscale data centers are often built in rural areas, like Texas, where land and labor costs are lower than in more populated areas. This also helps to keep energy costs down.

