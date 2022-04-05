Jim Carrey Claims He Would Have Sued Will Smith for $200M if He’d Had the Chance

Most likely, you've already heard or seen what has been dubbed by several media outlets as the "slap heard 'round the world."

Here's a short summary: Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on the face during a live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars. Apparently, it was a reaction to a joke Chris Rock made about Will Smith's wife: Jada Pinkett Smith.

According to The Associated Press, Chris Rock says he was “still kind of processing what happened.”

Furthermore, the slap reverberated beyond Chris Rock's left cheek and generated a flurry of reactions across Hollywood.

For instance, comedian and Academy Awards co-host, Amy Schumer, says she was “triggered and traumatized” by the incident.

According to an Instagram post that has since been deleted, as reported by NBC News, Schumer wrote that she's “waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Comedian, actor, and artist Jim Carrey also offered his opinion on a recent CBS Mornings broadcast by stating:

I would have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous.

If someone slaps you, can you sue them?

According to Brett Snider, Esq.(Immigration Attorney and Director of Legal Services at JFCS):

The law generally frowns on the idea of one person hitting the other when there is no imminent threat or legal cause to restrain that person. When one person intentionally touches another without his or her consent, causing some sort of harm (physical, emotional, or even financial), battery has been committed.

He goes on to add:

If someone intentionally slaps you, regardless of the amount of force, and causes you some sort of legally recognizable damage, you can sue him or her for battery. Since a slap is unlikely to cause you any real physical harm -- unless a famous rapper hits you -- you may have to seek damages for emotional distress.

