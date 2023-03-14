Eagan, MN

Eagan Police Officer is injured after their cruiser was struck by a semi on I-35E

Limitless Production Group LLC

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - According to the incident report by Minnesota State Patrol an injury accident occurred involving Eagan Police Department Officer Kade Eggum on northbound I-35E near Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota around 5:09 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Officer Eggum was responding to an emergency call with emergency lights activated as he was merging onto northbound I-35E in the right lane from Pilot Knob Road. The Officer then attempted to make a left turn (U-turn) at the median crossover at Yankee Doodle Road when his car collided with a semi-truck traveling northbound. After the initial crash, according to the Minnesota State Police, a third vehicle then hit the Officer’s passenger side before the squad car came to rest in the center median of I-35E. Minnesota State Patrol also reports there were no injuries associated with the other two drivers involved in the crash.

In a statement from the Eagan Police Department, they report that Officer Kade Eggum was transported to Regions Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words during this difficult time for the department.”

Just before 6 AM, traffic going northbound on I-35E was reduced to one lane, and by 6:30 AM, police had closed northbound I-35E between Pilot Knob Road and Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota for accident reconstruction and an investigation into the cause of the injury accident involving Officer Eggum. The road reopened to track once again around 9:15 AM.

We will post an update to this story if we hear any more information in regard to the health of Officer Kade Eggum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1UxV_0lIjKHJq00
Photo byMinnesota Department of Transportation

