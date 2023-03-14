Injury accident involving an officer on northbound I-35E in Eagan, Minnesota

Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

Updated story: Eagan Police Officer is injured after their cruiser was struck by a semi on I-35E

EAGAN, MINNESOTA - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating an injury accident that occurred on northbound I-35E near Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota just after 5:00 AM on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. A large emergency response was visible at the scene of the crash from MnDOT cameras. Early reports are saying that an officer needed to be extricated from their vehicle. The Eagan Fire Department along with several police personnel were quickly on the scene. Eagan Fire Department called in a mutual aid request to the Burnsville Fire Department. Eagan emergency personnel were able to get the officer out in a timely manner and canceled the mutual aid call from the Burnsville Fire Department. The conditions of the officer involved in the accident are not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but it does appear that a semi might have been involved in this incident. We have not yet been able to confirm those details though at this time. Just before 6 AM, traffic going northbound on I-35E was reduced to one lane. As of 6:30 AM, police have now CLOSED northbound I-35E between Pilot Knob Road and Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan, Minnesota for accident reconstruction and an investigation into the cause of the injury accident involving the officer. The road is estimated to remain closed until at least 9:15 AM for accident reconstruction.

This story is still developing. We will post an update to this story as more news is made available.