Latest update on suspect search in the Oakleaf Townhomes neighborhood in Burnsville, Minnesota

BURNSVILLE, MINNESOTA - According to the Burnsville Police Department, around 10:24 PM on Sunday, March 12th, officers were called to a residence on 17th Ave for an original domestic situation between a male and female occupant at this residence. Before Burnsville Police Officers arrived on the scene, the male subject fled the residence on foot. Burnsville Police report they were investigating the incident when they found fresh footprints in the snow and later located a backpack in the snow with the male subject seen running away from them into the woods. Upon searching the bag, police found a firearm in the backpack, which was when additional resources were called in, and a perimeter was set up around the suspect’s last known location. Police were unaware if the subject was armed or not.

According to the Burnsville Police Department, the subject was later found after a neighboring resident reported a male subject hiding nearby in the back of a pickup truck. The Burnsville Police Department confirms that the male subject was taken into custody without incident and charged with possession of a firearm in a public place without a permit. Assistance in the search and perimeter was provided by the Eagan Police Department and Apple Valley Police Department for this incident which provided drones and K9s to help search for the subject. Additional air support was called in from the Minnesota State Patrol through their Trooper 8 helicopter.

