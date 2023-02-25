One is in custody after a domestic assault and police search

Photo by Limitless Production Group LLC

EAGAN, MINNESOTA: Just after 4:30 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, the Eagan Police Department and Eagan Fire Department were called to a residence in the 3900 block of Blackhawk Road in Eagan, Minnesota for a domestic assault with a family member where injuries were being reported. Upon arriving at the scene, the Eagan Police officers were informed by family members in the home that the suspect likely fled out the back and jumped the fence. The suspect was described as a young male in his late teens. The injuries that were sustained by the victims were not immediately known.

Eagan Police began to search for the suspect and set up a perimeter surrounding the area of the call. The Eagan Police made a request for additional assistance from neighboring police departments to aid in setting up a perimeter and searching for the suspect. The Minnesota State Patrol was also asked to assist. K9s and drones were used by law enforcement in the search for the young suspect.

Police were able to find the young suspect just after 5:20 PM near Turquoise Trail and Turquoise Point in Eagan, Minnesota which was just a few streets over from the incident scene. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident. The perimeter was able be terminated and assistance from Minnesota State Patrol was allowed to be canceled. No further information is available at this time about this incident. We will be reaching out to the Eagan Police Department in regard to this incident.