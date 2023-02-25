Lakeville, MN

3-year-old Leon Ramsarran has been found, the Amber Alert has been canceled.

Limitless Production Group LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WWGOv_0kyvzmhJ00
Photo byLakeville Police Department

According to an update from the Lakeville Police Department just after 3 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, Leon Ramsarran was located and is safe!|

The Lakeville Police Department states that it was determined that Leon was taken from the apartment by an adult family member. According to the police, this exchange with Leon was not planned and the father was scared for his child’s safety, so the father called the Lakeville Police Department. This prompted the issuance of the Amber Alert earlier this afternoon. The Lakeville Police Department will continue to investigate this case and are not sure if criminal charges will be filed yet.

Original Story

LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA: The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the report of a missing 3-year-old child by the name of Leon Ramsarran which occurred on Friday, February 24, 2023. According to a press release from the Lakeville Police Department, the father of Leon Ramsarran reported him missing from his apartment earlier today in Lakeville, Minnesota. According to a press release from the Lakeville Police Department, their investigation suggests that Leon Ramsarran could be with a family member. The Lakeville Police Department did not release who in the family it might be, but there is concern that Leon Ramsarran might not be receiving the proper care from this family member.

The Lakeville Police Department is unable to confirm the location of this family member and they do not have a vehicle description related to this case at this time.

Leon Joachim Ramsarran is described as a light skin African American male, that is about 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Leon was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

The Lakeville Police Department asks if you have any information related to this case that might help in locating Leon Ramsarran, to please call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCpaN_0kyvzmhJ00
Photo byLakeville Police Department

Name: Leon Joachim Ramasarran

Date of Birth: June 31, 2019

Skin Color: Light Brown

Height: 3 feet tall

Weight: 40 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Clothing Description: Last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants

Suspect Description: Another family member, unknown location of a family member, or vehicle they might have used.

Lakeville Police Case Number: LA23000712

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missing Person# Missing child# Leon Joachim Ramsarran# Lakeville# Minnesota

Comments / 1

Published by

Limitless Production Group LLC is a small multi-media business based out of the Twin Cities, sharing the latest news and weather stories across Minnesota, the Midwest, and nationally.

Minnesota State
1K followers

More from Limitless Production Group LLC

Eagan, MN

One is in custody after a domestic assault and police search

EAGAN, MINNESOTA: Just after 4:30 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, the Eagan Police Department and Eagan Fire Department were called to a residence in the 3900 block of Blackhawk Road in Eagan, Minnesota for a domestic assault with a family member where injuries were being reported. Upon arriving at the scene, the Eagan Police officers were informed by family members in the home that the suspect likely fled out the back and jumped the fence. The suspect was described as a young male in his late teens. The injuries that were sustained by the victims were not immediately known.

Read full story
3 comments
Apple Valley, MN

Minnesota State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle injury crash in Eagan/Apple Valley, Minnesota

Around 8:39 AM on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, a five-vehicle accident occurred on the bridge of Northbound Highway 77 over I-35E in Eagan/Apple Valley, Minnesota. Emergency personnel would later report the bridge was covered in glare ice.

Read full story
Douglas County, OR

All schools in lockdown across Douglas County, Oregon following possible false reports.

Just before noon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, law enforcement in Douglas County received a threat of a possible school shooting, prompting every school in Douglas County to go on lockdown. At this time, law enforcement believes the threats to be false, but out of an abundance of caution, they put all schools on lockdown while they investigate these claims. At this time they are not sure what school or schools were the target of this threat which was why they put all schools in the county under lockdown.

Read full story
7 comments
Minnesota State

Winter Storm Warning issued for the entire Twin Cities metro, 18-22 inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for the entire Twin Cities metro from Tuesday until Thursday for the impacts expected from a major winter storm. This storm is forecast to bring significant travel impacts across the Twin Cities region and a large portion of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Northern Illinois.

Read full story
1 comments

Winter Storm Watch issued for Twin Cities, total snow accumulations of over 12 inches possible

A WINTER STORM WATCH was issued for the entire Twin Cities region for heavy snow and blizzard conditions with wind gusts as high as 45 mph is possible. COUNTIES IMPACTED: Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Waseca-Steele-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Chippewa-Eau Claire.

Read full story
Minnesota State

A major winter storm will impact the Twin Cities, with several inches of snow likely with severe travel impacts expected

Multiple rounds of snow and a major winter storm are forecast to impact the Twin Cities over the next week which will bring a very high certainty of heavy snow with at least 8 inches of snow being possible across the entire Twin Cities metro between Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. The combination of blowing and drifting snow in addition to the high possibility of several inches of snow will bring major travel impacts across the region by the middle of the week.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

First convective watch issued by a woman, women continue to pave the way in a male dominant field

Tweet from Elizabeth Leitman of the first Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued by a female.Photo byElizabeth Leitman. While Severe Thunderstorm Watch #33 which was issued at 3:45 PM on February 15, 2023, for parts of Texas and Oklahoma might have seemed like just another Severe Thunderstorm Watch, it was actually a big moment for the weather community and for women in the STEM fields. Yesterday afternoon, Meteorologist Elizabeth (Liz) Leitman, became the first woman to issue a Convective Watch at the Storm Prediction Center.

Read full story
Dixon, IL

Union Pacific Railroad train blocks entire subdivision in Illinois

DIXON, ILLINOIS: According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office on January 31, 2023, around 1:53 AM, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified that a Union Pacific Railroad train was blocking all the roads into and out of the entire Woodland Shores subdivision which is located on the west side of Dixon, Illinois. The train had been stopped for several hours before this call was even placed in the Sheriff's office.

Read full story
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.

Read full story
Apple Valley, MN

Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery

David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Read full story
19 comments
Apple Valley, MN

Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, Minnesota

Around 9:15 PM on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Apple Valley Police received a call about an armed robbery at AV Tobacco located at the 7500 block of 148th St West in Apple Valley, Minnesota. It was reported that a suspect came into the store with a handgun.

Read full story
3 comments
Eagan, MN

The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.

On January 20, 2023, the family of Bryce Borca announced through the Eagan Police Department they are offering a $30,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. 23-year-old Byrce Borca went missing on October 30, 2022, after attempting to walk home after a night out with friends. An Uber dropped Borca and a few friends off a few miles from his apartment which was when Borca made the decision to walk home. His friends received a video call from him during the early morning hours saying he was lost in some woods and his phone was about to die. His friends went to search for him but he was not found. He was reported missing and the Eagan Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff, and Eagan Fire Department, Minnesota State Police, and several other local, regional, and state agencies came together to search for the missing Bryce Borca. The search was called off as the sunset.

Read full story
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, Illinois

According to the Rockford Police Department, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 3:20 PM, an armed robbery occurred at the Pinnon's located at 2324 N. Court Street in Rockford, Illinois. During the robbery, shots were fired.

Read full story
6 comments
Apple Valley, MN

Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Read full story
20 comments
Bloomington, MN

Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping Event

The Minneapolis Ski Club will host their 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping Event this Saturday, January 14th, at the Bush Lake Ski Jumps in Bloomington, Minnesota. The doors open at 5 PM, with the tournament beginning at 6 PM. The event is scheduled to last around 4 hours long. General admission tickets are $10 for anyone over 12 years of age, and kids, 12 years or younger, are FREE! According to Minneapolis Ski Club, this will be their only major spectator event this year, so this is an event you do not want to miss!

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Freezing rain resulted in a Wednesday morning travel nightmare across Twin Cities

A band of light freezing rain entered the Twin Cities metro just after Midnight on January 11, 2023, and continued through about 8-9 AM that morning. According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport observation reported 0.03 inches of precipitation today, resulting in a glaze of ice across most metro area roadways and sidewalks.

Read full story
2 comments
Eagan, MN

Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry program

On January 10, 2023, the Eagan Police Department announced a new voluntary community program called SafeCam Registry. This program aims to allow residents and business owners to register their exterior security cameras with the Eagan Police Department to assist the department in deterring and solving crimes more quickly across the Eagan, Minnesota community.

Read full story
Alabama State

Potential Severe Weather forecast across the Southeastern United States

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, January 12th, for the threat of severe weather across the southeastern United States.Photo byStorm Prediction Center. A line of strong to severe storms will move through parts of Alabama and Georgia tomorrow along and just ahead of a cold front that will work across the region. These storms will move southeast throughout the day tomorrow and bring the potential for 60 mph winds and hail. There will also be a chance for a couple of tornadoes; however, the threat of tornadoes is limited, but the threat is not entirely zero. It is wise to have a plan in place in case a Tornado Warning is issued for your area.

Read full story
Valparaiso, IN

Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdown

The Valparaiso Police Department reports that around 8:35 AM on January 9th, they were notified by phone of a possible threat that was going to be carried out at Valparaiso High School. According to the threat, an explosive device was placed in a specific location in the school. The high school was put under "Lockdown" the Porter County Sheriff's Department, Valparaiso Police Department, and the Valparaiso Fire Department went to the school to investigate the threat. It was determined by law enforcement that the threat was not credible, and there was no threat to students are staff.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy