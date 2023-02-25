3-year-old Leon Ramsarran has been found, the Amber Alert has been canceled.

Photo by Lakeville Police Department

According to an update from the Lakeville Police Department just after 3 PM on Friday, February 24, 2023, Leon Ramsarran was located and is safe!|



The Lakeville Police Department states that it was determined that Leon was taken from the apartment by an adult family member. According to the police, this exchange with Leon was not planned and the father was scared for his child’s safety, so the father called the Lakeville Police Department. This prompted the issuance of the Amber Alert earlier this afternoon. The Lakeville Police Department will continue to investigate this case and are not sure if criminal charges will be filed yet.

Original Story

LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA: The Lakeville Police Department is investigating the report of a missing 3-year-old child by the name of Leon Ramsarran which occurred on Friday, February 24, 2023. According to a press release from the Lakeville Police Department, the father of Leon Ramsarran reported him missing from his apartment earlier today in Lakeville, Minnesota. According to a press release from the Lakeville Police Department, their investigation suggests that Leon Ramsarran could be with a family member. The Lakeville Police Department did not release who in the family it might be, but there is concern that Leon Ramsarran might not be receiving the proper care from this family member.

The Lakeville Police Department is unable to confirm the location of this family member and they do not have a vehicle description related to this case at this time.

Leon Joachim Ramsarran is described as a light skin African American male, that is about 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Leon was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

The Lakeville Police Department asks if you have any information related to this case that might help in locating Leon Ramsarran, to please call 911.

Photo by Lakeville Police Department

Name: Leon Joachim Ramasarran

Date of Birth: June 31, 2019

Skin Color: Light Brown

Height: 3 feet tall

Weight: 40 pounds

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Clothing Description: Last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants

Suspect Description: Another family member, unknown location of a family member, or vehicle they might have used.

Lakeville Police Case Number: LA23000712