Minnesota State Patrol investigating multi-vehicle injury crash in Eagan/Apple Valley, Minnesota

Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

Around 8:39 AM on Tuesday, February 22, 2023, a five-vehicle accident occurred on the bridge of Northbound Highway 77 over I-35E in Eagan/Apple Valley, Minnesota. Emergency personnel would later report the bridge was covered in glare ice.

According to the accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol a Nissan Rogue and Buick Lacrosse were traveling Northbound on Highway 77 when they crashed. These two vehicles then moved to the left-hand side of the road. While waiting for police, a Chevy Silverado, which was also going Northbound on Highway 77 lost control and rear-ended the Buick Lacrosse into the Nissan Rogue once again. The driver of the Buick Lacrosse was outside of the vehicle at the time of the second collision and was struck by the vehicles. A Mazda CX-5 also going Northbound on Highway 77 lost control and rear-ended the Chevy Silverado, making it a four-car pile-up. Another car, not directly related to this incident, would end up losing control on the far right side of the bridge and stopping on the right shoulder.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene and quickly closed down Northbound Highway 77 and redirected track from Highway 77 to northbound I-35E. They confirmed that someone was in fact pinned underneath the vehicle and they were working to extract them.

Just after 9:30 AM, fire crews were cleared from the scene, reporting two people were being taken to a local hospital. It is not known the extent of the injuries of those two people at this time. Highway 77 remained closed though while Minnesota Highway Patrol did accident reconstruction, tow crews worked to remove the vehicles involved in the crash, and MnDOT crews treated the bridge covered in glare ice. By 11:20 AM Northbound Highway 77 was reopened.