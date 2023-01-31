Union Pacific Railroad train blocks entire subdivision in Illinois

DIXON, ILLINOIS: According to a press release from the Lee County Sheriff's Office on January 31, 2023, around 1:53 AM, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was notified that a Union Pacific Railroad train was blocking all the roads into and out of the entire Woodland Shores subdivision which is located on the west side of Dixon, Illinois. The train had been stopped for several hours before this call was even placed in the Sheriff's office.

According to the press release, the Union Pacific crew had reportedly timed out and were waiting for a relief crew to come and replace them. The Sheriff's office said they contacted Union Pacific several times to get the train moved out of the way, but as of 8:15 AM, the subdivision was still blocked by the train. In the map below, you can see the area shaded in green, which is the neighborhood affected by the stopped train. The roads in and out of this neighborhood are blocked at Butler Street and Railroad Avenue in Nelson, Illinois, and at Railroadway Road and Wadsworth Way to the north of the Village of Nelson and west of Dixon, Illinois.

Map of the affected areas from the stopped train. The areas in green are the affected area. Photo by Lee County Sheriff's Office

At around 9 AM, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was working on a contingency plan to provide emergency access to the neighborhood in case there was a need for it. According to the press release, they had also contacted the Federal Railroad Administration to make them aware of the ongoing situation.

By 10:05 AM, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported that the train had been separated and moved to allow both crossings at Butler and Railroad Ave to be opened. Traffic and access in and out of the neighborhood were once again available.