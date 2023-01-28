Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS: Just after 3:00 PM on January 27, 2023, the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department was called out to the 8400 block of College Trail for Xcel tech reporting a gas odor coming from the basement of a home they were currently at and a fire coming from the basement. Com Inver Grove Fire Department with support coming from Eagan Fire Department. Command arrived on the scene and confirmed there was a working fire. Fire crews on the scene began digging out a hydrant to establish a water supply for the trucks. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you have a fire hydrant near your home, please dig out the hydrant so fire crews don’t waste valuable time clearing the hydrant.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire in the basement but were reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement into at least the first level. Fire crews began checking for an extension of fire into the first and second floors and the attic. Fire crews confirmed there was an extension of fire into the floor and walls of at least the basement into the first floor, with a small fire also reported in the back of the dier. Crews were able to extinguish this extension just after 4:00 PM, with crews beginning to take apart hoses soon after that.

Photo by Limitless Production Group LLC/Will Wight

The combination of cold temperatures and water resulted in icy roads, so fire crews spread salt to help with the slick conditions. Additional water runoff from the houses resulted in further icing down the roadway, so a few salt trucks were also called in to help with the slick conditions.

From initial reports at the scene, there are no reports of injuries, and everyone was able to get out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.