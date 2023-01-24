Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery

David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left. Photo by Apple Valley Police Department

APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

According to the press release, a male entered the store with a handgun and order everyone in the store to get on the floor. The suspect demanded money and tobacco from the employees and also the personal belongings of a customer. The male then fled on foot before police arrived.

A few moments later, Apple Valley Police Officers located a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen fleeing the store at Whitney Drive and Pennock Avenue in Apple Valley. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and is identified as 32-year-old David Devore Harris. The passenger had not yet been found. This was when additional units were called in from neighboring departments, including the Dakota County Sheriff and Lakeville Police Department to aid in setting up a perimeter. Drones were also used in the search for the second suspect.

At around 10:06 PM, the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a call of a disturbance in the 5800 block of 139th Street West. According to the press release, occupants in the home reported that an estranged family member kicked in the front door of the home. The male subject matched the description of the suspect from the Tobacco Valley armed robbery, which was also the same male party that police were searching for. That male suspect was identified as 23-year-old Deshawn Terrell Johnson. He is a fugitive that is wanted on previous robbery charges including the armed Apple Valley robbery that occurred on January 12th according to the press release.

After about an hour of negotiations with the residents, police were finally able to convince Johnson to exist the home peacefully, and he was taken into custody. Both males are currently at the Dakota County jail awaiting charges.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.