Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota

Photo by Apple Valley Police Department

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, a male entered the Huntington Bank with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He produced the handgun and advised the clerk to take the money from the safe. Staff members at the bank went into the safe together, locked the safe with themselves inside the safe, and called the police. The robbery suspect was left by himself in the main lobby area of the bank. The robbery suspect reportedly fled on foot before the Apple Valley Police Officers arrived on the scene.

The robbery suspect is described as a thin black male wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and yellow disposable mask.

Officers checked the surrounding area on foot and in their vehicles but were unable to locate the suspect. The Apple Valley Police and investigators continue to investigate this incident. The Apple Valley Police Department asks if you have any information on the suspect involved in this case, to please contact Detective Pogatchinik at 952-953-2895.

In addition to this bank robbery in Apple Valley, via scanner traffic, another possible robbery occurred just before 3 PM at the Holiday Gas Station at 140th St W and Galaxie Ave. The suspect fled the scene before Apple Valley Police were able to get there. We are working to gather more details on this situation.

Wells Fargo Robbery - Lakeville, Minnesota

According to the Lakeville Police Department, around 1:26 PM on January 12, 2023, an armed bank robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo located at 8790 207th St in Lakeville, Minnesota. The suspect reportedly entered the bank with a handgun and demanded cash. The suspect fled the scene before the officers arrived. He is described as a black male in his early to mid-twenties. No one was hurt during the incident.

Photo by Lakeville Police Department

The Lakeville Police Department says they are aware of the bank robbery that occurred in Apple Valley and are in contact with the Apple Valley Police Department on their investigation as well. The FBI is also aiding in these investigations. If you have any information regarding this case or recognize that man from the Lakeville armed robbery, you are asked to contact Detective Russ Helmueller at 952-985-4847.