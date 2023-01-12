Eagan Police Department introduces new SafeCam Registry program

Photo by Eagan Police Department

On January 10, 2023, the Eagan Police Department announced a new voluntary community program called SafeCam Registry. This program aims to allow residents and business owners to register their exterior security cameras with the Eagan Police Department to assist the department in deterring and solving crimes more quickly across the Eagan, Minnesota community.

Through this program, if a crime were to occur in a neighborhood or location where a camera was registered with the SafeCam, the Eagan Police Department will reach out to you, the resident or business owner in the area of the crime, so that officers can review the footage for potential evidence related to the crime.

According to the Eagan Police Department, they will never have direct access to the resident or business camera. Even if the camera is registered with the program, the owner of the said camera will have the choice of whether or not they would like to share their video with the Eagan Police Department for viewing. The list of registered cameras and the personal information of the registered individual(s) will be confidential unless required to be shared per law or court order. This is, again, a voluntary program, and if a resident or business would like to have their information removed from the registry, they can have it removed at any time.

For more information about this program, you can go to the following link: SafeCam

If you would like to register for the SafeCam program, you can go to the following link: SafeCam Registry