Potential Severe Weather forecast across the Southeastern United States

Limitless Production Group LLC

Written by: Candyse Arivett

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, January 12th, for the threat of severe weather across the southeastern United States.Photo byStorm Prediction Center

A line of strong to severe storms will move through parts of Alabama and Georgia tomorrow along and just ahead of a cold front that will work across the region. These storms will move southeast throughout the day tomorrow and bring the potential for 60 mph winds and hail. There will also be a chance for a couple of tornadoes; however, the threat of tornadoes is limited, but the threat is not entirely zero. It is wise to have a plan in place in case a Tornado Warning is issued for your area.

These storms could start as early as 6 AM in northwest Alabama and are forecast to track eastward through the afternoon reaching the far northwest Alabama-Georgia border as early as 1-2 PM. That would put this line of storms into the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa area between 9 AM and noon. The line will reach the Atlanta metro by 3 PM.

This event is not forecast to be widespread, with most of the area forecast to see strong non-thunderstorm winds of at least 40mph. The biggest threat with these storms will be the damaging winds. There could be some small hail associated with them as well.

If you are in the areas that are in this risk area, make sure you have a plan to get to shelter if severe weather strikes and take all tornado warnings seriously. Have at least two ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. Make sure you have an NOAA weather radio or smartphone that can wake you up at night if a Tornado Warning is issued for your area while you are asleep.

