Wisconsin Dells Police announce they found the body of Matthew Haas, who went missing on January 1st

According to a press release by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department just before 7 PM on January 3rd, Police Chief Nicholas Brinker announced that the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas was found on January 3rd around 10:20 AM in the Wisconsin River. He was found in the area police had begun to focus their search on the morning of January 3rd based on cellphone data from Matthew's phone.

Around 4 PM on January 1, 2023, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department received a request for a welfare check for Matthew Haas after he was last seen around midnight on January 1st, but had not been heard from since. Through their investigation, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department learned he was last seen in downtown Wisconsin Dells around midnight. Through cellphone data from Matthews's phone, police were able to focus their search on an area his phone last pinged on the evening of January 1st but were unable to find anything.

On January 2nd, several agencies returned to the area to continue their search via foot, police K9, and drone searches. According to the press release, the area they were searching was a heavily wooded area along the Wisconsin River that had steep cliffs and ravines. As darkness set in on January 2nd, the search was once again called off due to the dangerous terrain they were searching in.

On January 3rd, several agencies once again returned to the area what additional assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, and the Kilbourn Fire Department. At around 10:20 AM, Matthew's body was found deceased in the Wisconsin River near the area of focus of their search. The press release states the body was recovered and turned over to the Sauk County Coroner's office with an autopsy scheduled for this week.

At this time, based on information and evidence that has been gathered so far, police do not suspect any foul play. Despite Matthew being found, the Wisconsin Dells Police Chief says this is still an active and ongoing investigation with police continuing to follow up and any information or leads related to this case. They ask that you respect the family during this hard time and respect their privacy.