Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota

Photo by Limitless Production Group LLC

APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.

Additional Apple Valley Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed that the building was clear and everyone had safely evacuated both Panda Express and Bruegger's Bagels next door. The Apple Valley Fire Chief arrived on the scene around 5:01 PM and confirmed an active fire on the roof of the Panda Express from the rooftop unit. The Chief asked for the call to be upgraded to a second alarm.

Apple Valley Fire Crews were able to get to the roof of the building and quickly knock the fire down by around 5:09 PM. Fire crews on the roof of the Panda Express confirmed the fire was coming from an exhaust fan on the roof. The fire was assumed to have been caused by a grease fire, but from scanner traffic, it appears it was confined to the hood system. Fire crews also checked Bruegger’s Bagels next door to confirm there wasn’t any extension into the neighboring business. No additional extension was found.