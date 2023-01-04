Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser

Photo by Stillwater Police Department

Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.

George Musser was last seen just after 2 AM with friends at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater, Minnesota. Hundreds of volunteers had gotten together to help the family and the Stillwater Police Department to search for the young man in the Stillwater, Minnesota, area. Several local businesses opened their doors to volunteers searching the area to provide refreshments and a place to warm themselves.

In a statement by Heidi Kram, a relative of the family, Kram stated;

This was not the outcome we were praying for. We know George has entered heaven and God and all of his family in heaven will take care of him until we can see him again. We are raising money to help his family with his funeral expenses. Please consider a donation if you are able. Thank you.

Heidi Kram has set up a GoFundMe on behalf of the family to help with the funeral expenses. If you would like to donate to this cause, we have provided a link to the GoFundMe here: Fund For George Musser Funeral Expenses

In an official statement from the Stillwater Police Department, they confirmed that the body of George

was located by their officers around 7 PM in the Baytown Township, Minnesota, which is located about 4 miles south of downtown Stillwater, Minnesota. The police stated they have no further information in regard to the case at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. They would like to thank all the volunteers who came out to help search for George on Christmas, along with all the agencies that assisted in the investigation and search for George. Those agencies include the Stillwater Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff, Oak Park Heights Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The family has been notified, and they ask that every respect their privacy at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the family and friends of George Musser.