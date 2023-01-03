Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting

Photo by Bloomington Police Department

The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, following the shooting, detectives worked around the clock gathering information on the group of males who were involved in the shooting. At around 8:40 AM on December 24th, a search warrant was served at an apartment building in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. SWAT team members from across the Metro, including the cities of St. Louis Park, Minnetonka, and Edina police departments, assisted the Bloomington Police Department detectives in arresting the five individuals in the apartment. As was stated earlier, two of the suspects were adult males (18 years old), and three were juvenile males (17 years old). All five suspects were booked on 2nd Degree Murder charges.

According to the Bloomington Police Department Chief, Booker Hodges, they are unsure which of these teens pulled the trigger. Still, they are very certain one of them is responsible for the murder that occurred at Mall of America. The current motive, the Chief said, is likely tied to a long feud between the two groups.

The adult males have been identified by the Bloomington Police Department as Taeshawn Adams Wright, date of birth 9/26/2004, and Deandre Antioun Depratto date of birth 10/14/2004. Their mug shots are at the top of this article.

The Bloomington Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation and will share additional updates as they become available. If you have any additional information in connection with this case and the individuals involved in this case, you are asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department with any information related to this homicide at 952-563-4900.