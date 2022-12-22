The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca

Photo by Eagan Police Department

According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.

Since Bryce Borca still has not been found, his case and the investigation into his whereabouts remain open and active at this time.

The Eagan Police Department would like to thank everyone who has come forward and assisted in trying to find and bring Bryce home. They ask the community or anyone with any information on this case to please continue to pass this information on to the local authorities.

Again, if you find anything or have any additional information in regard to this case, you are asked to call Bryan Hughes of the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5827.

The following is a statement from the Borca family:

Our family wants to express immense gratitude for the continued community support for Bryce and our entire family, including the Eagan Police Department, county special operations, friends, and countless volunteers.

We miss Bryce every minute of every day. He is an incredibly kind and thoughtful young man who has touched so many with his selflessness and loyalty. This has been extraordinarily challenging for our family, and we appreciate the love and prayers so many have provided us through these unspeakable times. We continue to ask for your support in our continued effort to locate Bryce. Thank you.

Bryce Borca went missing early in the morning on Sunday, October 30, 2022. On Monday, October 31st over 200-250 volunteers came together to help search for the young man. A combination of emergency personnel, volunteers, K9s, and the Minnesota State helicopter did a deep search of the area of Bryce's last known location. The location was a cellphone ping that was sent to his friends when he was video chatting with them before his phone ended up dying. His last known location was along the railroad tracks on the far western side of Eagan, Minnesota. Bryce has last seen around 2 AM on October 30th after being dropped off by a Lyft driver with his friends near the Hill Ridge Drive apartments. A warrant was also issued in connection to his disappearance, which you can read more about here.