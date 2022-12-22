A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024

Photo by imdb.com

A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.

Twister was released in May 1996 and featured Helen Hunt as Jo Harding and the late Bill Paxton as Bill Harding. The two had to overcome their close call with divorce to collect the data and knowledge needed to create a better, more advanced weather alert system to save more lives from tornadoes. Twister was nominated for 2 Oscars, including "Best Sound" and "Best Effects, Visual Effects." The film ended up winning 11 awards and had 17 nominations. The movie Twister grossed over $494 million worldwide making it the second highest-grossing movie of that year.

While it has not been confirmed who from the original film will return for this sequel, according to an article by Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr back in October 2022, there are hopes Helen Hunt will return to play Dr. Jo Harding once again. Unfortunately, Bill Paxton who passed in 2017, and Philip Seymour Hoffman who passed in 2014 and played Dusty, are no longer with us. The plot of the sequel is said to be about Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton's daughter who, just like her parents, "caught the storm-chasing bug" and loves the thrill of the chase.