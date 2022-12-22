A sequel to the movie "Twister" is coming July 2024

Limitless Production Group LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjm91_0jreBgDu00
Photo byimdb.com

A release date for the sequel of Twister has been announced and will come to theatres on July 19, 2024. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will team up to develop the sequel titled Twisters with co-financing of the film from Warner Bros. Entertainment. Mark L Smith, the writer of The Revenant has written the script for this new sequel. Universal and Amblin Entertainment were originally talking to director Joseph Kosinski to direct this movie, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, but he passed on the offer to continue work on a Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt according to Kevin Fraser of JoBlo. It has recently been announced that Lee Isaac Chung, who directed Minari will likely be the director of this film.

Twister was released in May 1996 and featured Helen Hunt as Jo Harding and the late Bill Paxton as Bill Harding. The two had to overcome their close call with divorce to collect the data and knowledge needed to create a better, more advanced weather alert system to save more lives from tornadoes. Twister was nominated for 2 Oscars, including "Best Sound" and "Best Effects, Visual Effects." The film ended up winning 11 awards and had 17 nominations. The movie Twister grossed over $494 million worldwide making it the second highest-grossing movie of that year.

While it has not been confirmed who from the original film will return for this sequel, according to an article by Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr back in October 2022, there are hopes Helen Hunt will return to play Dr. Jo Harding once again. Unfortunately, Bill Paxton who passed in 2017, and Philip Seymour Hoffman who passed in 2014 and played Dusty, are no longer with us. The plot of the sequel is said to be about Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton's daughter who, just like her parents, "caught the storm-chasing bug" and loves the thrill of the chase.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Twister# Twisters# Twister Sequel# movie# Universal Pictures

Comments / 0

Published by

Limitless Production Group LLC is a small multi-media business based out of the Twin Cities, sharing the latest news and weather stories across Minnesota, the Midwest, and nationally.

Minnesota State
928 followers

More from Limitless Production Group LLC

Stillwater, MN

Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser

Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Read full story
18 comments
Stillwater, MN

Stillwater Police are asking for the public's help searching for George Musser, who went missing on December 24th

Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser. The Stillwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for George Musser, who went missing on Saturday, December 24, 2022. George was last seen at Brian's Bar in downtown Stillwater, Minnesota, around 2:10 AM. George was last seen wearing a stocking cap and a dark gray flannel shirt.

Read full story
2 comments
Bloomington, MN

Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting

The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.

Read full story
109 comments
Bloomington, MN

One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of America

The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, was put on lockdown just before 10 PM on the evening of December 23, 2022, after officers reported hearing gunshots near the Nordstrom store. At 9:10 PM, the Mall of America lifted the lockdown after it was determined the scene was safe and secure, with the Mall of America asking anyone inside the mall to please exit the building as the mall was closed for the evening.

Read full story
Inver Grove Heights, MN

Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for help in a search for two suspects who robbed the Vermillion State Bank. The bank is located at 2975 80th Street East in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota across the street from the Simley Senior High School.

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions

Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Warmer temperatures and a break from the extreme cold forecast next week

Forecast high temperatures for noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from the 12Z ECMWF weather model.Photo byPivotal Weather. While this dangerous cold will be in place for at least the next couple of days, looking ahead to next week we will finally see some relief from this extreme cold. By Tuesday of next week, temperatures look to return back to around normal for this time of year with above average temperatures forecast by the middle of next week when we look to replace these -20 to -40 degree wind chills with a couple of days with temperatures at or above freezing through about Wednesday through Friday.

Read full story
Eagan, MN

The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce Borca

According to the Eagan Police Department, the investigation and search for Bryce Borca remain open and active investigation. Over the last seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department reports in coordination with state and federal officials, they have performed an extensive search of over 1,000 acres of land. They also report that private entities have been brought in to help search for Bryce bringing specialized support to the case.

Read full story

The Twin Cities has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, Dangerous cold and blizzard conditions are expected!

Latest weather alerts across the Twin Cities as of 3:14 PM on December 20th.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Twin Cities region to a Winter Storm Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM Wednesday through 3 AM Thursday. They have additionally issued a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night for the blizzard conditions that are likely following the snowfall. This watch will likely be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning at that time. The National Weather Service no longer issues Blizzard Watches, which is why a Winter Storm Watch was issued.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Falling Iguanas possible late this week and into the weekend falling cold surge

Photo of an iguana that had "frozen" and fallen out of a tree.Photo byJohnCn. A major cold surge will work across the country over the coming days through this weekend which could result in parts of northern Florida getting into the low 20s and parts of central and southern Florida getting into the 30s and 40s by Sunday. When cold surges like this work across the state of Florida, parts of central and southern Florida can begin to see, and iguanas become immobilized by the cold and fall out of trees.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surge

Map of river ice jam threat through this weekend across Northern Illinois.Photo byNational Weather Service - Chicago. Following the winter storm that will impact much of the Midwest this coming week will come a surge of very cold, arctic air. This surge of arctic air will bring an increasing risk across Northern Illinois for river ice jams for many communities.

Read full story
2 comments

Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Twin Cities ahead of blizzard conditions and dangerous cold

Expected snowfall forecast from the NWS Twin Cities through 6 PM Thursday.Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities. A potent winter storm is forecast to work across the Twin Cities region beginning Wednesday and into early Thursday bringing with it the potential for several inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 55 mph which will cause blizzard conditions. On the back side of this winter storm, dangerously cold air will surge across the region Thursday through Saturday which has the potential to bring life-threatening conditions and wind chills as low as -30 to -40 below zero. The heavy snow and strong winds could additionally cause trees to break and result in power outages across the region which could make the cold surge behind this system furthermore life-threatening as air temperatures drop below freezing in the coming days.

Read full story

Potential major Winter Storm for Midwest Thursday through Wednesday, followed by dangerous cold for the Holidays

Experimental Winter Storm Outlook (WSO) - Winter Storm Outlook - Valid for the 4 days ending 12Z Fri Dec 23 2022Photo byNational Weather Service - Chicago, Illinois. An active weather pattern will be in place for the upcoming Holiday weekend as a robust storm system will work across the Midwest to end the week with a dangerous cold surge forecast to work in behind this system for the Holiday weekend. The image above shows the potential for Winter Storm Warning Criteria, which for most of the area highlighted in the red is at least 5 to 6 inches of snow or more. The red shading signifies a 50 to 80% chance of the warning criteria being met.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.

Read full story
11 comments
Eagan, MN

Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday season

An Eagan resident Jennifer Peery, otherwise known as The PikaMom is doing her third annual "12 Days of Christmas" where each day she dedicates a day to a family or people who are struggling and could use a little extra support just before Christmas. The nominations are all local Eagan families or people from the Eagan area that were nominated by their fellow Eagan friends and family. According to PikaMom, in 2020 over $6,500 were raised, and in 2021 over $7,800 were raised for the various nominees.

Read full story

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!. Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin Cities

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolled into the Union Depot in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, around 6:45 PM on Monday, December 12th, greeted by thousands of people following a stop in Cottage Grove early that evening. The train returned for the first time in three years following back-to-back virtual concerts during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Read full story

The latest on Winter Storm that will impact the Twin Cities this week

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities Metro (purple color in the image above) that is in effect from Noon Tuesday through Noon on Wednesday for mixed precipitation with a light glaze of ice and up to 3.0 inches of snow possible for parts of the Metro. We will go into more detail about that below.

Read full story
3 comments

The latest on a strong storm system that will impact the Twin Cities this week

A strong and complex storm system is forecast to impact the Twin Cities this coming week, bringing a wide range of impacts from rain, freezing rain, snow, and strong winds over multiple days this week. This forecast is further complicated by low confidence in the timing and arrival of precipitation, and temperature profile. We will break down the possible scenarios and the time of what to expect this coming week.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy