Falling Iguanas possible late this week and into the weekend falling cold surge

Photo of an iguana that had "frozen" and fallen out of a tree. Photo by JohnCn

A major cold surge will work across the country over the coming days through this weekend which could result in parts of northern Florida getting into the low 20s and parts of central and southern Florida getting into the 30s and 40s by Sunday. When cold surges like this work across the state of Florida, parts of central and southern Florida can begin to see, and iguanas become immobilized by the cold and fall out of trees.

Iguanas, like most reptiles, are cold-blooded, which means they prefer warm weather to survive. When the air temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, reptiles often find sunny places to warm their bodies. If they cannot do that, or the temperatures become too cold, their metabolism and heart rate slow, causing them to become immobilized by the cold and go into a coma or hibernation. When this happens, they lose their ability to grab onto the branches, which is what causes these iguanas to then fall out of the trees. They are not dead, they are again just going into a form of coma to protect themselves until their bodies can warm up once again. This is especially true for Green iguanas, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. These iguanas are an invasive species in the state of Florida and are not as accustomed to cold weather.

If you come across a "frozen" iguana that has fallen out of a tree and you want to help it, the best advice is to help the iguana warm itself slowly by wrapping the iguana in a warm towel. Additionally, you can bring the iguana into your garage temporarily while it warms. Once it thaws out, it will gradually wake back up and crawl away.