Potential major Winter Storm for Midwest Thursday through Wednesday, followed by dangerous cold for the Holidays

Experimental Winter Storm Outlook (WSO) - Winter Storm Outlook - Valid for the 4 days ending 12Z Fri Dec 23 2022 Photo by National Weather Service - Chicago, Illinois

An active weather pattern will be in place for the upcoming Holiday weekend as a robust storm system will work across the Midwest to end the week with a dangerous cold surge forecast to work in behind this system for the Holiday weekend. The image above shows the potential for Winter Storm Warning Criteria, which for most of the area highlighted in the red is at least 5 to 6 inches of snow or more. The red shading signifies a 50 to 80% chance of the warning criteria being met.

A surface low pressure will dig out of the panhandle of Oklahoma/Colorado and lift into the Midwest by Thursday evening while it rapidly strengthens. The confidence in model guidance solutions remains low due to the spread of the models on track and the strength of the system. The variance of the track will have an impact where the worst of the conditions could align across the Midwest.

That being said, what is known is conditions will quickly deteriorate late Thursday afternoon as the low pressure continues to strengthen. This will result in strong winds and possibly blizzard-level conditions Thursday night into Friday. These conditions are likely to cause very hazardous travel conditions, and travel is not recommended from late Thursday afternoon through Friday. The combination of heavy snow on tree limbs and the strong winds could also result in power outages across the area from falling tree limbs. Across the coastal areas of Lake Michigan, especially across northern Indiana, coastal flooding is possible from the elevated waves that could build from the strong north-northwesterly winds.

On the back side of this system and into the weekend, a dangerous cold will surge across the region with widespread wind chills of -20F possible. If any power outages do occur from the storm, these impacts could become more critical for some communities.