Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms. Photo by Sheppard Air Force Base

Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.

Around 2:19 PM, on Purcell Emergency Management made a Facebook post that they were working to confirm the source of the loud booms that were heard across the area and shared an image of a Seisogram from the Wichita Mountains in Oklahoma, about 8.4 miles southeast of Norman, that picked up some seismic activity around the time the booms were also heard. Purcell Emergency Managment says there is no confirmed earthquake that occurred, but that there was seimic activity that was noted from an unknown source.

According to reports from Redhome Aviation and Meteorologist Lacey Swope, the loud booms over the area were from Northrop T-38C Talon supersonic jet trainers that were running training missions over the area. The planes were flying out of the Sheppard Air Force Base located in Wichita Falls, Texas. As least one of the planes reportedly reached speeds of up to 850 mph between Duncan and Lindsay, Oklahoma around 1:40 PM which broke the sound barrier causing the boom sounds that were heard.

In the video below post by Swope and shared with her by Kaleb Humphrey, you can see the United States Airforce jet, under the call sign GUMPY01, increase its speed to 850 mph by the time it reaches the Lindsay, Oklahoma area. At the time the plane broke the sound barrier, it was flying around 30,400 feet.

Sheppard Air Force Base is both the largest and most diverse Air Education and Training Command base. It is also the only manned and managed Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program in the world where it trains both USAF and our 14 NATO partners.