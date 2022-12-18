Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday season

Photo by The PikaMom Facebook Page

An Eagan resident Jennifer Peery, otherwise known as The PikaMom is doing her third annual "12 Days of Christmas" where each day she dedicates a day to a family or people who are struggling and could use a little extra support just before Christmas. The nominations are all local Eagan families or people from the Eagan area that were nominated by their fellow Eagan friends and family. According to PikaMom, in 2020 over $6,500 were raised, and in 2021 over $7,800 were raised for the various nominees.

PikaMom said they are looking for local sponsors; businesses or families from Eagan, who might want to help with the cause. Crumbl Cookies has already reached out and said they will be donating boxes of cookies to a few families in need.

12 Days of Christmas - 2022

On Day 1 of the 2022 12 Days of Christmas, $1,060 were raised for a local Eagan resident, Cat Frenchbird, and her family. Cat is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Angiosarcoma. Unfortunately, her treatments have not been effective and she has been told there is nothing more that they can do. Cat is a mother of two children, a son (11) and a daughter (5). It is very likely this will be their last Christmas together.

To see the nominees for Days 2-4, please check out The PikaMom's Facebook page. If you have someone from the Eagan, Minnesota area that you would like to nominate, you can fill out the nomination form here: 12 Days of Christmas Nomination Form.

If you would like to help donate to the cause and support these people and families, you can send your donations to the following links below. If you are a local Eagan business or family, that would like to sponsor this cause, please email The PikaMom at: jmpeery83@gmail.com

Donations can be sent to the following:

Venmo: @thepikamom (last 4 of phone # are 7183)

PayPal or Zelle: jmpeery83@gmail.com