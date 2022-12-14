A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities

Photo by National Weather Service - Twin Cities

The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a WINTER STORM WARNING!

Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Cities and upgraded the region to a Winter Storm Watch for late tonight through Thursday afternoon. That watch has since been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning as of 1:50 PM on Wednesday.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has rain changing over to snow with 4 to 7" of heavy wet snow forecast for the Metro, similar to the heavy wet snow that fell early this morning across the region.

The precipitation looks to work into the Metr from the south-southeast by around 10 PM tonight before changing over to snow just around midnight. The snow looks to then continue through about 6 PM Thursday, though the heaviest of the snow looks to end around noon Thursday. Lingering snow showers will continue throughout the day and are forecast to be on and off through late Friday into early Saturday. Some additional accumulation could be possible from these lingering showers, but this snow should be lighter and fluffier in nature.

Expected snowfall from the National Weather Service - Twin Cities Photo by National Weather Service - Twin Cities

You can find more details on the Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities below:

WINTER STORM WATCH

Counties: Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, Dakota

Including the cities of Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, and Hastings

147 PM CST Wed Dec 14 2022



...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...



* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Precipitation may start as rain later this evening, but will quickly change to snow overnight. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.



* WHERE...Hennepin, Anoka, Ramsey, and Dakota Counties.



* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday.



* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.



The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.