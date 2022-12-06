Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota

Image from MnDOT camera of fire crews at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

Just after 6 PM on Monday, December 5th, a 911 call came into the Dakota County 911 Center for a possible fire in the basement of the Yankee Tavern restaurant near the intersection of Hwy 13 and Yankee Doodle Rd in Eagan, Minnesota. The caller reported there was a fire in the basement and the business had lost power. They were evacuating everyone from the building.

According to scanner traffic from the Dakota County Dispatch, the Eagan Fire Department and Inver Grove Fire Department were dispatched to the fire, along with the Eagan Police Department. The first officer arrived at the scene around 2 minutes after the call came in and was reporting there was no active fire in the basement anymore, but that there was smoke in the basement. They reported it might be tied to an electrical issue. Eagan Engine 1 arrived at the scene about 5 minutes after the call came in and confirmed people had evacuated and that no flames were showing upon arrival on two sides. After further investigation, fire crews confirmed no active flames, there was smoke, and that the source of the smoke was likely due to something electrical. Inver Grove Fire Department mutual aid was allowed to be canceled.

By just before 7 PM all units were cleared from the scene at the Yankee Tavern in Eagan, Minnesota.

At this time we have no reports of injuries. We will be reaching out to the Eagan Fire Department for more information in regard to the incident that occurred at Yankee Tavern. Yankee Tavern has confirmed they will have regular operations following the incident.