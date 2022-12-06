Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

Photo by Limitless Production Group LLC

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.

The Burnsville Police Department and the Burnsville Fire Department were dispatched to the crash scene and arrived about 3 minutes later, where officials confirmed that one pedestrian was on the ground. The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital with unknown serious injuries.

The Burnsville Police closed southbound Hwy 13 just west of Nicollet Ave as the Minnesota Highway Patrol was en route to investigate the crash. At 6:45 PM, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that southbound Hwy 13 at Nicollette will remain closed for at least the next four hours while investigators reconstruct the crash scene. The Minnesota State Patrol has again confirmed this was a fatal accident and that the road closure will remain closed for an unknown amount of time while investigating the cause of the crash that resulted in the fatality. As of 8:30 PM, though, we can report that the road has since reopened.

According to the latest from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on Highway 13 and a pedestrian was walking north to south across the highway when the truck struck the pedestrian. At the time of the crash, the roads were reported as wet. The pedestrian who had passed was a 39-year-old male from Burnsville, Minnesota.