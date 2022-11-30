Roads remain slick across central and southern Minnesota following winter storm as blowing, drifting snow continues

Image of a semi-truck that lost control and went into the ditch on I-35 NB near mile marker 65.7. Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

Despite the snow ending Tuesday evening from the snowstorm, several roadways across the Twin Cities Metro and central and southern Minnesota continue to remain slick in spots as plows across the state continue to clear them after snow became compacted yesterday during the duration of the winter storm. Additionally, plow crews today are battling enhanced winds out of the north-northwest which has added a blowing and drifting snow threat across the region. This threat of blowing and drifting snow on roadways is especially true across rural and open parts of the state where "blow ice" can form according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

These slick conditions have already resulted in several accidents and spinoffs across the state, with the Minnesota State Patrol reporting 63 crashes, 59 vehicle spin-outs, and 12 jackknifed semis from 9 PM Tuesday, November 29th through 10 AM Wednesday, November 30th. Five of those crashes resulted in injuries. In the video below that was captured by the MnDOT cameras and posted by MN Safety on Twitter, you can see two semis jackknifing on northbound I-35 this morning, November 30th, likely due to patchy icy conditions across regional roadways from blowing and drifting snow in rural areas.

According to the MnDOT, during and after the winter storm, vehicles driving on the snow caused it to become packed down on the roadway. As the cold front worked across the region last night, temperatures dropped below freezing, causing that compacted layer of snow to freeze into a layer of ice. While the snow has stopped and crews were able to treat the roads, blowing and drifting snow adds another layer of snow on top of the melting layer of snow continuing that cycle of compacting and refreezing of snow and ice on our roadways. These risks are heightened on ramps, bridges, and overpasses according to MnDOT.

Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

While crews continue to plow and clear roadways, their blades are less effective on the compacted snow. Additionally, as temperatures drop, salt becomes less effective especially when temperatures fall below 15 degrees. Plow operators will then use a mix of a brine solution that has a different freezing point and ice breakers to combat the ice that is forming.

Minnesota State Police and the Minnesota Department of Transportation would like to remind people to continue to put down distractions, slow down, and give plow operators room to work so they can continue to keep themselves, you, and others safe while on the roadways.