Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening Update

Based on the latest local storm reports from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, snowfall totals range from around 6.5 to 8.5 inches across the Twin Cities region. The highest totals look to stretch from Prior Lake northeast along the river to Stillwater, Minnesota. The official reports as of 6 PM include 8.4 inches at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and 5.3 inches at the NWS Twin Cities office in Chanhassen.

These observations and reports align well with what the forecast snow totals were going to be across the Twin Cities region. Most areas were forecast to see at least 4-7" of snowfall, with locally higher amounts of 8+ inches being possible. Below you can find the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities from 11 AM on November 29, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gM6Mx_0jRmYnnw00
Photo byNational Weather Service - Twin Cities

According to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities, a band of heavy snow developed over the Twin Cities during the 11 AM to 3 PM timeframe today, which resulted in snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour and is the reason for the swath of high snow totals across the Twin Cities Metro. Below you will find a radar loop from 11 AM to 12:30 PM of the heavy snow band developing over the metro.

Just after 2 PM, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport announced that they had closed their runways due to the excessive snowfall rates they were receiving and low visibility. Just before 4:30 PM, the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport announced they had reopened at least one runway to resume regular operations once again.

According to the Minnesota State Police, an additional 169 crashes occurred between 10 AM to 4 PM, with 27 of those being injury accidents. That brings the total from 6 AM to 4 PM to 308 total crashes and 34 injury crashes. There were an additional 151 spin-outs and 14 jackknifed semis, for a total of 204 spin-outs and 17 jackknifed semis from 6 AM to 4 PM today. We are happy to report there have been 0 serious injuries or fatality crashes today.

