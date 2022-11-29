Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety for Minnesota have also provided the following reminders for everyone who might be out traveling across the region today.

Photo by Minnesota State Police and the Office of Public Safety - Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also wants to remind everyone to give all plows room to clear the roads. It is recommended to stay at least 10 cars away from the plows so the plow operators can see you and your vehicle doesn't get damaged from the salt or sand that is being spread. Crowding the snow plows is dangerous and could result in further delays if an accident occurs.

Photo by Minnesota Department of Transportation

If you are curious about the road conditions across the state of Minnesota, you are always reminded to check the Minnesota 511 Travel Information site or app for the most up-to-date look at the weather and road conditions. You can check live MnDOT cameras all across the state and from several plows out clearing the roads. You are also able to check the latest traffic reports and accidents on the roads.

Finally, StormChasingVideo.com is currently live-streaming the conditions across the Twin Cities area. You can watch their live stream here for an additional look at the region's conditions.

As of 12 PM, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is reporting around 3.8 inches of snow at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and 2.5 inches in Chanhassen. Across the far southwestern parts of the state, 2-4" of snow has fallen so far today. We will post further updates later this evening with updated snow totals and accident reports.